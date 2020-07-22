2019 Yamaha RAPTOR 700 R

+ taxes & licensing
Tilbury Auto Sales RV & Yamaha is excited to offer this 2019 Yamaha Raptor 700R with DASA exhaust system and D-Flex hand-guards! ROUGHLY 40 hours, 686cc 4-Stroke engine. Fuel injected. Manual 5 speed.
ENGINE
Engine Type
686cc liquid-cooled SOHC 4-stroke; 4 valves
Bore x Stroke
102.0mm x 84.0mm
Compression Ratio
10.0:1
Fuel Delivery
Yamaha Fuel Injection (YFI), 44mm
Ignition
TCI: Transistor Controlled Ignition
Starting System
Electric
Transmission
5-speed w/reverse; wet multiplate clutch
Final Drive
X-ring chain; 2WD
CHASSIS
Suspension / Front
Independent double wishbone w/piggyback high/low-speed compression, rebound and threaded preload adjustment, 9.1-in travel
Suspension / Rear
Cast aluminum swing arm w/piggyback high/low-speed compression, rebound and threaded preload adjustment, 10.1-in travel
Brakes / Front
Dual hydraulic disc
Brakes / Rear
Hydraulic disc
Tires / Front
AT22 x 7-10 Maxxis®
Tires / Rear
AT20 x 10-9 Maxxis®
Tilbury Auto Sales RV Yamaha has been a locally owned family dealer serving Tilbury and the surrounding community for over 25 years. We strive to provide exceptional customer service, honesty and a transparent approach to exceeding the needs of our clients. Give is a click or a call today and let us help you get into your new vehicle, RV or power product! *While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the stock images and information contained on these pages, we ask that you please verify any information in question with Tilbury Auto Sales RV Yamaha
*prices subject to change, taxing and licensing and admin fee of $299 extra
**AUTO PURCHASES: includes your FIRST FOUR oil changes FREE!
** POWERSPORT PURCHASES: includes your FIRST TWO oil changes FREE!
**RV/TRAILER PURCHASES: includes your FIRST FREE WINTERIZATION & SUMMERIZATION!
