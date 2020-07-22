Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Yamaha RAPTOR 700 R

0 KM

Details Description

$9,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$9,999

+ taxes & licensing

Tilbury Auto Sales and RV Inc.

519-682-2407

Contact Seller
2019 Yamaha RAPTOR 700 R

2019 Yamaha RAPTOR 700 R

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Yamaha RAPTOR 700 R

Location

Tilbury Auto Sales and RV Inc.

20600 County Road 42 West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0

519-682-2407

Contact Seller

$9,999

+ taxes & licensing

CALL
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5611845

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style ATV
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

Tilbury Auto Sales RV & Yamaha is excited to offer this 2019 Yamaha Raptor 700R with DASA exhaust system and D-Flex hand-guards! ROUGHLY 40 hours, 686cc 4-Stroke engine. Fuel injected. Manual 5 speed.

ENGINE

Engine Type

686cc liquid-cooled SOHC 4-stroke; 4 valves

Bore x Stroke

102.0mm x 84.0mm

Compression Ratio

10.0:1

Fuel Delivery

Yamaha Fuel Injection (YFI), 44mm

Ignition

TCI: Transistor Controlled Ignition

Starting System

Electric

Transmission

5-speed w/reverse; wet multiplate clutch

Final Drive

X-ring chain; 2WD

CHASSIS

Suspension / Front

Independent double wishbone w/piggyback high/low-speed compression, rebound and threaded preload adjustment, 9.1-in travel

Suspension / Rear

Cast aluminum swing arm w/piggyback high/low-speed compression, rebound and threaded preload adjustment, 10.1-in travel

Brakes / Front

Dual hydraulic disc

Brakes / Rear

Hydraulic disc

Tires / Front

AT22 x 7-10 Maxxis®

Tires / Rear

AT20 x 10-9 Maxxis®

Tilbury Auto Sales RV Yamaha has been a locally owned family dealer serving Tilbury and the surrounding community for over 25 years. We strive to provide exceptional customer service, honesty and a transparent approach to exceeding the needs of our clients. Give is a click or a call today and let us help you get into your new vehicle, RV or power product!  *While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the stock images and information contained on these pages, we ask that you please verify any information in question with Tilbury Auto Sales RV Yamaha

*prices subject to change, taxing and licensing and admin fee of $299 extra

**AUTO PURCHASES: includes your FIRST FOUR oil changes FREE!
** POWERSPORT PURCHASES: includes your FIRST TWO oil changes FREE!
**RV/TRAILER PURCHASES: includes your FIRST FREE WINTERIZATION & SUMMERIZATION!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Tilbury Auto Sales and RV Inc.

2017 South Bay 523FC...
 0 KM
$48,999 + tax & lic
2018 StarCraft Launc...
 0 KM
$25,298 + tax & lic
2013 Mercedes-Benz C...
 119,460 KM
$32,499 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Tilbury Auto Sales and RV Inc.

Tilbury Auto Sales and RV Inc.

Tilbury Auto Sales and RV Inc.

20600 County Road 42 West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0

Call Dealer

519-682-XXXX

(click to show)

519-682-2407

Alternate Numbers
1-800-387-3280
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory