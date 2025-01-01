Menu
Account
Sign In
<p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 18pt;><strong>2020 BUICK ENCLAVE AWD 4DR ESSENCE</strong></span></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 18pt;><strong>3.6L V6 ENGINE</strong></span></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 14pt;>310 HORSEPOWER | 266 LB-FT OF TORQUE</span></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 14pt;>9.4L/100KM HIGHWAY | 13.8L/100KM CITY | 11.4L/100KM COMBINED</span></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 18pt;><strong>9-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION</strong></span></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 18pt;><strong>20 BRIGHT MACHINE-FACED ALUMINUM WHEELS W/ SATIN GRAPHITE PAINTED POCKETS</strong></span></p><p style=text-align: center;> </p><p style=text-align: center;><strong><span style=font-size: 14pt;>KEY FEAUTRES</span></strong></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 14pt;>All-Wheel Drive, 3.6L V6 Engine with 9-Speed Transmission and Stop/Start Technology, Apple Carplay™ Compatibility, Android Auto™ Compatibility, Third-row 60/40 Split Bench Seating, LED Headlamps, Hands-Free Power Liftgate with LED Logo Projection, Quiet Tuning with Active Noise Cancellation, Heated Front Seats, Built-in Wi-Fi® Hotspot capability, Perforated Leather-Appointed Seats, In-Vehicle Air Ionizer, Lane Change Alert with Side Blind Zone Alert</span></p><p style=text-align: center;> </p><p style=text-align: center;><strong><span style=font-size: 14pt;>OPTIONAL EQUIPMENT</span></strong></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 14pt;><em><span style=text-decoration: underline;>Sport Touring Package:</span></em></span><br /><span style=font-size: 14pt;>Unique sport grille with body-color surround, “ST” badge on the liftgate, Pitch Dark Night lower accent trim and 20 bright machine-faced aluminum wheels with Satin Graphite painted pockets</span></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 14pt;><em><span style=text-decoration: underline;>Sound and Sites Package:</span></em></span><br /><span style=font-size: 14pt;>Includes Buick Infotainment System with Navigation, Bose Premium 10-speaker system and 120-volt power outlet</span></p><p style=text-align: center;> </p><p style=text-align: center;> </p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-bottom: 1rem; margin-top: 0px; color: #212529; font-family: -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Helvetica Neue, Arial, Noto Sans, Liberation Sans, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 16px; background-color: #ffffff; text-align: center; line-height: 1;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-family: arial, helvetica, sans-serif;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bolder;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 14pt;>Here at Lanoue/Amfar Sales, Service & Leasing in Tilbury, we take pride in providing the public with a wide variety of High-Quality Pre-owned Vehicles. We recondition and certify our vehicles to a level of excellence that exceeds the Status Quo. We treat our Customers like family and provide the highest level of service from Start to Finish. If you’d like a smooth & stress-free car shopping experience, give one of our Sales Associates a call at 1-844-682-3325 to help you find your next NEW-TO-YOU vehicle!</span></span></span></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-bottom: 1rem; margin-top: 0px; color: #212529; font-family: -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Helvetica Neue, Arial, Noto Sans, Liberation Sans, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 16px; background-color: #ffffff; text-align: center; line-height: 1;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-family: arial, helvetica, sans-serif;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bolder;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 14pt;>Although we try to take great care in being accurate with the information in this listing, from time to time, errors occur. The vehicle is priced as it is physically equipped. Minor variances will not effect pricing. Please verify the vehicle is As Expected when you visit. Thank You!</span></span></span></p>

2020 Buick Enclave

45,816 KM

Details Description Features

$36,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2020 Buick Enclave

AWD 4dr Essence

Watch This Vehicle
12061096

2020 Buick Enclave

AWD 4dr Essence

Location

Andre Lanoue Sales

75 Mill St West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0

1-844-682-3325

  1. 1735934347
  2. 1735934347
  3. 1735934347
  4. 1735934347
  5. 1735934348
  6. 1735934348
  7. 1735934348
  8. 1735934348
  9. 1735934348
  10. 1735934348
  11. 1735934348
  12. 1735934348
  13. 1735934348
  14. 1735934348
  15. 1735934348
  16. 1735934349
  17. 1735934349
  18. 1735934349
  19. 1735934349
  20. 1735934349
  21. 1735934349
  22. 1735934349
  23. 1735934349
  24. 1735934349
  25. 1735934349
  26. 1735934349
  27. 1735934349
  28. 1735934350
  29. 1735934350
  30. 1735934350
  31. 1735934350
  32. 1735934350
  33. 1735934350
  34. 1735934350
  35. 1735934350
  36. 1735934351
  37. 1735934351
  38. 1735934351
  39. 1735934350
  40. 1735934350
  41. 1735934350
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$36,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
45,816KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5GAEVAKW7LJ119677

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red Quartz Tintcoat
  • Interior Colour Jet Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 45,816 KM

Vehicle Description

2020 BUICK ENCLAVE AWD 4DR ESSENCE

3.6L V6 ENGINE

310 HORSEPOWER | 266 LB-FT OF TORQUE

9.4L/100KM HIGHWAY | 13.8L/100KM CITY | 11.4L/100KM COMBINED

9-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION

20" BRIGHT MACHINE-FACED ALUMINUM WHEELS W/ SATIN GRAPHITE PAINTED POCKETS

 

KEY FEAUTRES

All-Wheel Drive, 3.6L V6 Engine with 9-Speed Transmission and Stop/Start Technology, Apple Carplay™ Compatibility, Android Auto™ Compatibility, Third-row 60/40 Split Bench Seating, LED Headlamps, Hands-Free Power Liftgate with LED Logo Projection, Quiet Tuning with Active Noise Cancellation, Heated Front Seats, Built-in Wi-Fi® Hotspot capability, Perforated Leather-Appointed Seats, In-Vehicle Air Ionizer, Lane Change Alert with Side Blind Zone Alert

 

OPTIONAL EQUIPMENT

Sport Touring Package:
Unique sport grille with body-color surround, “ST” badge on the liftgate, Pitch Dark Night lower accent trim and 20" bright machine-faced aluminum wheels with Satin Graphite painted pockets

Sound and Sites Package:
Includes Buick Infotainment System with Navigation, Bose Premium 10-speaker system and 120-volt power outlet

 

 

Here at Lanoue/Amfar Sales, Service & Leasing in Tilbury, we take pride in providing the public with a wide variety of High-Quality Pre-owned Vehicles. We recondition and certify our vehicles to a level of excellence that exceeds the Status Quo. We treat our Customers like family and provide the highest level of service from Start to Finish. If you’d like a smooth & stress-free car shopping experience, give one of our Sales Associates a call at 1-844-682-3325 to help you find your next NEW-TO-YOU vehicle!

Although we try to take great care in being accurate with the information in this listing, from time to time, errors occur. The vehicle is priced as it is physically equipped. Minor variances will not effect pricing. Please verify the vehicle is "As Expected" when you visit. Thank You!

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Forward Collision Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Leather Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Apple CarPlay

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Andre Lanoue Sales

Used 2020 Buick Enclave AWD 4dr Essence for sale in Tilbury, ON
2020 Buick Enclave AWD 4dr Essence 45,816 KM $36,995 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Audi Q7 Komfort 45 TFSI quattro for sale in Tilbury, ON
2023 Audi Q7 Komfort 45 TFSI quattro 77,785 KM $51,995 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Dodge Challenger SXT RWD for sale in Tilbury, ON
2018 Dodge Challenger SXT RWD 108,643 KM $27,995 + tax & lic

Email Andre Lanoue Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Andre Lanoue Sales

Andre Lanoue Sales

75 Mill St West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

1-844-682-XXXX

(click to show)

1-844-682-3325

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$36,995

+ taxes & licensing

Andre Lanoue Sales

1-844-682-3325

Contact Seller
2020 Buick Enclave