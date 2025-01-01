$36,995+ tax & licensing
2020 Buick Enclave
AWD 4dr Essence
2020 Buick Enclave
AWD 4dr Essence
Location
Andre Lanoue Sales
75 Mill St West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0
1-844-682-3325
Certified
$36,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red Quartz Tintcoat
- Interior Colour Jet Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 45,816 KM
Vehicle Description
2020 BUICK ENCLAVE AWD 4DR ESSENCE
3.6L V6 ENGINE
310 HORSEPOWER | 266 LB-FT OF TORQUE
9.4L/100KM HIGHWAY | 13.8L/100KM CITY | 11.4L/100KM COMBINED
9-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION
20" BRIGHT MACHINE-FACED ALUMINUM WHEELS W/ SATIN GRAPHITE PAINTED POCKETS
KEY FEAUTRES
All-Wheel Drive, 3.6L V6 Engine with 9-Speed Transmission and Stop/Start Technology, Apple Carplay™ Compatibility, Android Auto™ Compatibility, Third-row 60/40 Split Bench Seating, LED Headlamps, Hands-Free Power Liftgate with LED Logo Projection, Quiet Tuning with Active Noise Cancellation, Heated Front Seats, Built-in Wi-Fi® Hotspot capability, Perforated Leather-Appointed Seats, In-Vehicle Air Ionizer, Lane Change Alert with Side Blind Zone Alert
OPTIONAL EQUIPMENT
Sport Touring Package:
Unique sport grille with body-color surround, “ST” badge on the liftgate, Pitch Dark Night lower accent trim and 20" bright machine-faced aluminum wheels with Satin Graphite painted pockets
Sound and Sites Package:
Includes Buick Infotainment System with Navigation, Bose Premium 10-speaker system and 120-volt power outlet
Here at Lanoue/Amfar Sales, Service & Leasing in Tilbury, we take pride in providing the public with a wide variety of High-Quality Pre-owned Vehicles. We recondition and certify our vehicles to a level of excellence that exceeds the Status Quo. We treat our Customers like family and provide the highest level of service from Start to Finish. If you’d like a smooth & stress-free car shopping experience, give one of our Sales Associates a call at 1-844-682-3325 to help you find your next NEW-TO-YOU vehicle!
Although we try to take great care in being accurate with the information in this listing, from time to time, errors occur. The vehicle is priced as it is physically equipped. Minor variances will not effect pricing. Please verify the vehicle is "As Expected" when you visit. Thank You!
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Comfort
Warranty
Exterior
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Andre Lanoue Sales
Email Andre Lanoue Sales
Andre Lanoue Sales
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
1-844-682-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
1-844-682-3325