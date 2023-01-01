2020 Buick Encore

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$29,990 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 6 1 , 7 3 3 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10193856

10193856 Stock #: R03204

R03204 VIN: KL4CJESB7LB318254

Vehicle Details Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 61,733 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Compass Mechanical Power Steering Additional Features AWD 6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.