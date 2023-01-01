Menu
2020 Buick Encore

61,733 KM

Details

$29,990

+ tax & licensing
$29,990

+ taxes & licensing

Lally Chevrolet

1-888-887-9696

2020 Buick Encore

2020 Buick Encore

Preferred

2020 Buick Encore

Preferred

Location

Lally Chevrolet

85 Mill St W, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0

1-888-887-9696

  1. 10193856
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$29,990

+ taxes & licensing

61,733KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10193856
  • Stock #: R03204
  • VIN: KL4CJESB7LB318254

Vehicle Details

  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 61,733 KM

Vehicle Description

Don't see what you're looking for? Pre-Order Your NewChevrolethere!!







Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Lally Chevrolet

Lally Chevrolet

85 Mill St W, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0

