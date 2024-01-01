Menu
All Vehicles come with Car Proof so you know exactly what youre buying. All our vehicles are certified and safety tested. Professionally detailed.

2020 Cadillac Escalade

99,172 KM

$57,999

+ tax & licensing
2020 Cadillac Escalade

Premium Luxury

2020 Cadillac Escalade

Premium Luxury

Location

Lakeshore Auto

26 Mill St W, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0

5196822634

$57,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
99,172KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1GYS4CKJ5LR278908

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # MW00041
  • Mileage 99,172 KM

Vehicle Description

All Vehicles come with Car Proof so you know exactly what you're buying. All our vehicles are certified and safety tested. Professionally detailed. Serving Chatham, Tilbury, Windsor, Essex, Amherstberg, La Salle, Ridgetown, Blenheim, Sarnia, Merlin, Leamington, Harrow,Thamesville, Blenheim, London, Woodstock and Toronto.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
HEADS UP DISPLAY
10 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Lakeshore Auto

Lakeshore Auto

26 Mill St W, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

5196822634

$57,999

+ taxes & licensing

Lakeshore Auto

5196822634

2020 Cadillac Escalade