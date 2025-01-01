Menu
date 2025-01-01

UNIT IN TRANSIT.

Looking for a reliable and rugged pickup truck that can handle any job? Look no further than this 2020 Chevrolet Colorado 2WD Work Truck, available now at Fusion Auto Sales. This black beauty boasts a powerful 2.5L V4 engine and an automatic transmission, making it perfect for hauling heavy loads and conquering challenging terrain. Its black interior provides a comfortable and functional space for you and your passengers. With its 2-door configuration, this truck is perfect for those who need a compact and maneuverable vehicle.

This Chevrolet Colorado has been meticulously maintained and has only 110,270km on the odometer, ensuring years of reliable service. Its rear-wheel drive system provides excellent traction and stability, even on slick surfaces.

Here are five features that make this Colorado stand out from the crowd:

Powerful 2.5L V4 engine: This engine provides plenty of power and torque, ensuring you can tackle any task with ease.
Rugged work truck design: This truck is built to last, with a sturdy construction and durable materials that can handle even the toughest jobs.
Spacious and comfortable interior: The cabin is well-appointed and comfortable, with plenty of room for passengers and cargo.
Automatic transmission: Enjoy smooth and effortless shifting, making driving a breeze.
Reliable and fuel-efficient: This Colorado is known for its reliability and fuel efficiency, saving you money on your travels.

The Fusion Philosophy

At Fusion Auto Sales, we put more effort into buying our vehicles than we do trying to sell them. By constantly monitoring what other car lots are doing, we strive to be the lowest priced dealer in our market. We won't purchase a vehicle to "fill a hole". We know that the vehicles on our lot are great value for the money and smart shoppers realize that also. Adhering to this philosophy makes it easy for our customers. If they find a vehicle on our lot that fulfills their needs and wants, they know that they're getting great value. 

If we don't have what you're looking for, we can find it! Over 150 customers have saved thousands of dollars buy joining our" locate club". People that know what they want and what they want to pay (within reason of course), get the vehicle of their dreams and enjoy huge savings. Contact us for details.



Fusion Auto Sales is in Tilbury, Ont. located between Windsor and London right off the 401. We are among 7 dealerships within a ½ kilometer distance which is great for out of town shoppers. We began satisfying customers in 2009 and have been doing so ever since. In 2012 Fusion was recognized as 1 of the 50 fastest growing companies in Canada. And then, in 2018, we were named one of the top 5 independent automobile dealerships in the country. 

We specialize in late model vehicles at below than average pricing, everything is fully certified and every unit is Car Proof verified and is fully disclosed with every unit. We offer every type of financing from perfect credit at great rates to credit challenges with competitive rates. We also specialize in locating vehicles for customers, we cant have everything on the lot so if you do not see it and are having a hard time finding what you are looking for, let us know and we can find it for you. Fusion Auto Sales spans its customer base from Windsor all the way to Timmins, On and every where in between. Our philosophy is You are going to like the way we deal and everyone does, straight honest answers with no monkey business and no back and forth between sales and managers.

2020 Chevrolet Colorado

110,270 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2020 Chevrolet Colorado

2WD Work Truck

12470827

2020 Chevrolet Colorado

2WD Work Truck

Fusion Auto Sales

37 Mill St West, Box 157, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0

519-682-2229

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
110,270KM
Good Condition
VIN 1GCHSBEA8L1195158

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 110,270 KM

Vehicle Description

UNIT IN TRANSIT.

Looking for a reliable and rugged pickup truck that can handle any job? Look no further than this 2020 Chevrolet Colorado 2WD Work Truck, available now at Fusion Auto Sales. This black beauty boasts a powerful 2.5L V4 engine and an automatic transmission, making it perfect for hauling heavy loads and conquering challenging terrain. Its black interior provides a comfortable and functional space for you and your passengers. With its 2-door configuration, this truck is perfect for those who need a compact and maneuverable vehicle.

This Chevrolet Colorado has been meticulously maintained and has only 110,270km on the odometer, ensuring years of reliable service. Its rear-wheel drive system provides excellent traction and stability, even on slick surfaces.

Here are five features that make this Colorado stand out from the crowd:

  • Powerful 2.5L V4 engine: This engine provides plenty of power and torque, ensuring you can tackle any task with ease.
  • Rugged work truck design: This truck is built to last, with a sturdy construction and durable materials that can handle even the toughest jobs.
  • Spacious and comfortable interior: The cabin is well-appointed and comfortable, with plenty of room for passengers and cargo.
  • Automatic transmission: Enjoy smooth and effortless shifting, making driving a breeze.
  • Reliable and fuel-efficient: This Colorado is known for its reliability and fuel efficiency, saving you money on your travels.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Seating

Power Driver Seat

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Fusion Auto Sales

Fusion Auto Sales

37 Mill St West, Box 157, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0
