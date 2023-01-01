Menu
2020 Chevrolet Corvette

37,466 KM

Details

$102,990

+ tax & licensing
$102,990

+ taxes & licensing

Lally Chevrolet

1-888-887-9696

2020 Chevrolet Corvette

2020 Chevrolet Corvette

StingRay 2LT

2020 Chevrolet Corvette

StingRay 2LT

Location

Lally Chevrolet

85 Mill St W, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0

1-888-887-9696

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$102,990

+ taxes & licensing

37,466KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9717040
  • VIN: 1G1Y72D42L5110135

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 37,466 KM

Vehicle Description

Don't see what you're looking for? Pre-Order Your NewChevrolethere!!







Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering
Rear Wheel Drive

Additional Features

8 Speed Automatic with Auto-shift

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

