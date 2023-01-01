$102,990+ tax & licensing
$102,990
+ taxes & licensing
Lally Chevrolet
1-888-887-9696
2020 Chevrolet Corvette
2020 Chevrolet Corvette
StingRay 2LT
Location
Lally Chevrolet
85 Mill St W, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0
1-888-887-9696
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$102,990
+ taxes & licensing
37,466KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9717040
- VIN: 1G1Y72D42L5110135
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Tan
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 37,466 KM
Vehicle Description
Don't see what you're looking for? Pre-Order Your NewChevrolethere!!
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Mechanical
Power Steering
Rear Wheel Drive
Additional Features
8 Speed Automatic with Auto-shift
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Lally Chevrolet
85 Mill St W, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0