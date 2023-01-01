2020 Chevrolet Corvette

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$102,990 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 3 7 , 4 6 6 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 9717040

9717040 VIN: 1G1Y72D42L5110135

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Interior Colour Tan

Body Style Sedan

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Mileage 37,466 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Compass Navigation System Mechanical Power Steering Rear Wheel Drive Additional Features 8 Speed Automatic with Auto-shift

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.