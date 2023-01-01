Menu
2020 Chevrolet Equinox

72,510 KM

Details Description Features

$29,990

+ tax & licensing
$29,990

+ taxes & licensing

Lally Chevrolet

1-888-887-9696

Contact Seller
2020 Chevrolet Equinox

2020 Chevrolet Equinox

LT, 4D SPORT UTILITY, AWD

2020 Chevrolet Equinox

LT, 4D SPORT UTILITY, AWD

Location

Lally Chevrolet

85 Mill St W, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0

1-888-887-9696

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$29,990

+ taxes & licensing

72,510KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10442505
  • Stock #: R03260
  • VIN: 2GNAXUEV9L6143091

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # R03260
  • Mileage 72,510 KM

Vehicle Description

Don't see what you're looking for? Pre-Order Your NewChevrolethere!!







Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning

Mechanical

Power Steering

Interior

Tachometer
Compass

Additional Features

AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Lally Chevrolet

Lally Chevrolet

85 Mill St W, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0

