2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

<p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 18pt;><strong>2020 CHEVROLET SILVERADO 4WD REGULAR CAB 140 WT</strong></span></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 18pt;><span style=font-size: 24px;><strong>5.3L ECOTEC3 V8 GAS ENGINE</strong></span></span></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 14pt;>355 HORSEPOWER @ 5,600 RPM / 383 LB-FT OF TORQUE @ 4,100 RPM</span></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 14pt;>11.8L/100KM HIGHWAY / 15.9L/100KM CITY / 14.1L/100KM COMBINED</span></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 14pt;>TOWING CAPACITY: 9,800LBS / PAYLOAD: 2,130LBS / GVWR: 6,900LBS</span></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 14pt;>3.42 REAR AXLE RATIO</span></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 18pt;><span style=font-size: 24px;><strong>6-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION</strong></span></span></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 18pt;><strong>17 BRIGHT SILVER PAINTED ALUMINUM WHEELS</strong></span></p><p style=text-align: center;> </p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 14pt;><strong>CONNECTIVITY FEATURES</strong></span></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 14pt;>Chevrolet Infotainment With 7 Diagonal Colour Touch Screen, Additional Features For Compatible Phones Include Bluetooth Audio Streaming For 2 Devices, Voice Command Pass-through To Phone, Apple Carplay & Android Auto Capable. USB Port Located On Instrument Panel</span></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 18.6667px;><strong>MECHANICAL FEATURES</strong></span></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 14pt;>5.3L Ecotec3 V8 Engine, 6-speed Automatic Transmission W/cruise & Powertrain Grade Braking And Tow/haul Mode, Autotrac Single Speed Transfer Case, Engine Oil Cooler, 4-wheel Antilock Disc Brakes, With Duralife Rotors, 170 Amp Alternator, Battery Run Down Protection</span></p><p style=text-align: center;><strong><span style=font-size: 18.6667px;>SAFETY / SECURITY</span></strong></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 14pt;>Rear Vision Camera, Teen Driver Mode, Stabilitrak - Electronic Stability Control System W/  Proactive Roll Avoidance, Traction Control, Trailer Sway Control & Hill Start Assist, Automatic Front Headlamp &  Rear Tail Lamp Control</span></p><p style=text-align: center;><strong><span style=font-size: 14pt;>EXTERIOR</span></strong></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 14pt;>Durabed Pickup Bed, Front Recovery Hooks, Cargo Tie Downs (12), Fixed, Rated At 500 LBS,  Cornerstep Rear Bumper, Top Bed Rail And Tailgate Protection Cap, Solar Absorbing Tinted  Glass Tire, Carrier Lock, Variable Intermittent Wipers </span></p><p style=text-align: center;><strong><span style=font-size: 14pt;>INTERIOR</span></strong></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 14pt;>Air Conditioning, Driver Information Centre, Tire Pressure Monitor With Tire Fill Alert (Excludes Spare Tire), 40/20/40 Front Split Bench Seat, Tilt Steering Wheel, Front A-pillar Mounted Assist  Handles for Driver And Passenger</span></p><p style=text-align: center;> </p><p style=text-align: center;><strong><span style=font-size: 14pt;>OPTIONAL EQUIPMENT:</span></strong></p><p style=text-align: center;><em><span style=font-size: 14pt;>5.3L Ecotec3 V8 Engine</span></em></p><p style=text-align: center;><em><span style=font-size: 14pt;>Fleet Convenience Package:</span></em><span style=font-size: 14pt;>  </span><span style=font-size: 14pt;><span style=font-size: 18.6667px;>Power Windows and Door Locks, Remote Keyless Entry, Cruise Control,  Power Lock and Release Tailgate With Lift Assist, Power Heated Outside Mirrors, 10-way Power Driver Seat</span></span></p><p style=text-align: center;><em><span style=font-size: 18.6667px;> Automatic Locking Rear Differential </span></em></p><p style=text-align: center;><em><span style=font-size: 18.6667px;>Trailering Package: </span></em><span style=font-size: 14pt;><span style=font-size: 18.6667px;>Trailer Hitch, 7-pin and 4-pin Connectors, Hitch Guidance</span></span></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 14pt;><span style=font-size: 18.6667px;><em>17 Bright Silver Painted Aluminum Wheels</em></span></span></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 14pt;><span style=font-size: 18.6667px;><em>Integrated Trailer Brake Controller</em></span></span></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 14pt;><span style=font-size: 18.6667px;><em>120V AC Power Outlets: </em>Mounted on the Instrument Panel and in the Pickup Box</span></span></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 14pt;><span style=font-size: 18.6667px;><em>Chrome Bumpers</em></span></span></p><p style=text-align: center;><em><span style=font-size: 18.6667px;>Floor Carpeting W/floor Mats</span></em></p><p style=text-align: center;> </p><p style=text-align: center;> </p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-bottom: 1rem; margin-top: 0px; color: #212529; font-family: -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Helvetica Neue, Arial, Noto Sans, Liberation Sans, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 16px; background-color: #ffffff; text-align: center; line-height: 1;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-family: arial, helvetica, sans-serif;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bolder;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 14pt;>Here at Lanoue/Amfar Sales, Service & Leasing in Tilbury, we take pride in providing the public with a wide variety of High-Quality Pre-owned Vehicles. We recondition and certify our vehicles to a level of excellence that exceeds the Status Quo. We treat our Customers like family and provide the highest level of service from Start to Finish. If you’d like a smooth & stress-free car shopping experience, give one of our Sales Associates a call at 1-844-682-3325 to help you find your next NEW-TO-YOU vehicle!</span></span></span></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-bottom: 1rem; margin-top: 0px; color: #212529; font-family: -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Helvetica Neue, Arial, Noto Sans, Liberation Sans, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 16px; background-color: #ffffff; text-align: center;> </p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-bottom: 1rem; margin-top: 0px; color: #212529; font-family: -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Helvetica Neue, Arial, Noto Sans, Liberation Sans, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 16px; background-color: #ffffff; text-align: center; line-height: 1;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-family: arial, helvetica, sans-serif;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bolder;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 14pt;>Although we try to take great care in being accurate with the information in this listing, from time to time, errors occur. The vehicle is priced as it is physically equipped. Minor variances will not effect pricing. Please verify the vehicle is As Expected when you visit. Thank You!</span></span></span></p>

43,067 KM

$39,995

+ tax & licensing
Andre Lanoue Sales

75 Mill St West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0

1-844-682-3325

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$39,995

+ taxes & licensing

43,067KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 3GCNYAEF7LG231057

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Jet Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 3
  • Mileage 43,067 KM

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Warranty

Warranty Available
Balance of Factory Warranty

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights

Convenience

Power Outlet

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Andre Lanoue Sales

Andre Lanoue Sales

75 Mill St West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0

$39,995

+ taxes & licensing

Andre Lanoue Sales

1-844-682-3325

