2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

$39,995+ tax & licensing
Location
Andre Lanoue Sales
75 Mill St West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0
1-844-682-3325
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Jet Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 3
- Mileage 43,067 KM
Vehicle Description
2020 CHEVROLET SILVERADO 4WD REGULAR CAB 140" WT
5.3L ECOTEC3 V8 GAS ENGINE
355 HORSEPOWER @ 5,600 RPM / 383 LB-FT OF TORQUE @ 4,100 RPM
11.8L/100KM HIGHWAY / 15.9L/100KM CITY / 14.1L/100KM COMBINED
TOWING CAPACITY: 9,800LBS / PAYLOAD: 2,130LBS / GVWR: 6,900LBS
3.42 REAR AXLE RATIO
6-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION
17" BRIGHT SILVER PAINTED ALUMINUM WHEELS
CONNECTIVITY FEATURES
Chevrolet Infotainment With 7" Diagonal Colour Touch Screen, Additional Features For Compatible Phones Include Bluetooth Audio Streaming For 2 Devices, Voice Command Pass-through To Phone, Apple Carplay & Android Auto Capable. USB Port Located On Instrument Panel
MECHANICAL FEATURES
5.3L Ecotec3 V8 Engine, 6-speed Automatic Transmission W/cruise & Powertrain Grade Braking And Tow/haul Mode, Autotrac Single Speed Transfer Case, Engine Oil Cooler, 4-wheel Antilock Disc Brakes, With Duralife Rotors, 170 Amp Alternator, Battery Run Down Protection
SAFETY / SECURITY
Rear Vision Camera, Teen Driver Mode, Stabilitrak - Electronic Stability Control System W/ Proactive Roll Avoidance, Traction Control, Trailer Sway Control & Hill Start Assist, Automatic Front Headlamp & Rear Tail Lamp Control
EXTERIOR
Durabed Pickup Bed, Front Recovery Hooks, Cargo Tie Downs (12), Fixed, Rated At 500 LBS, Cornerstep Rear Bumper, Top Bed Rail And Tailgate Protection Cap, Solar Absorbing Tinted Glass Tire, Carrier Lock, Variable Intermittent Wipers
INTERIOR
Air Conditioning, Driver Information Centre, Tire Pressure Monitor With Tire Fill Alert (Excludes Spare Tire), 40/20/40 Front Split Bench Seat, Tilt Steering Wheel, Front A-pillar Mounted Assist Handles for Driver And Passenger
OPTIONAL EQUIPMENT:
5.3L Ecotec3 V8 Engine
Fleet Convenience Package: Power Windows and Door Locks, Remote Keyless Entry, Cruise Control, Power Lock and Release Tailgate With Lift Assist, Power Heated Outside Mirrors, 10-way Power Driver Seat
Automatic Locking Rear Differential
Trailering Package: Trailer Hitch, 7-pin and 4-pin Connectors, Hitch Guidance
17" Bright Silver Painted Aluminum Wheels
Integrated Trailer Brake Controller
120V AC Power Outlets: Mounted on the Instrument Panel and in the Pickup Box
Chrome Bumpers
Floor Carpeting W/floor Mats
Here at Lanoue/Amfar Sales, Service & Leasing in Tilbury, we take pride in providing the public with a wide variety of High-Quality Pre-owned Vehicles. We recondition and certify our vehicles to a level of excellence that exceeds the Status Quo. We treat our Customers like family and provide the highest level of service from Start to Finish. If you’d like a smooth & stress-free car shopping experience, give one of our Sales Associates a call at 1-844-682-3325 to help you find your next NEW-TO-YOU vehicle!
Although we try to take great care in being accurate with the information in this listing, from time to time, errors occur. The vehicle is priced as it is physically equipped. Minor variances will not effect pricing. Please verify the vehicle is "As Expected" when you visit. Thank You!
Andre Lanoue Sales
1-844-682-XXXX(click to show)
