2020 Ford EcoSport

53,644 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2020 Ford EcoSport

SE, AWD, Nav, Roof!!

2020 Ford EcoSport

SE, AWD, Nav, Roof!!

Location

Lally Ford

78 Mill St West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0

519-682-3434

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
53,644KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN MAJ6S3GLXLC363498

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 30673A
  • Mileage 53,644 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Lally Ford

Lally Ford

78 Mill St West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

2020 Ford EcoSport