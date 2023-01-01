Menu
2020 Ford Escape

82,926 KM

Details Features

Lally Ford

519-682-3434

2020 Ford Escape

2020 Ford Escape

SEL, AWD, Roof, Nav, Leather!!

2020 Ford Escape

SEL, AWD, Roof, Nav, Leather!!

Location

Lally Ford

78 Mill St West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0

519-682-3434

82,926KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10325235
  • Stock #: 6797
  • VIN: 1FMCU9H65LUA16797

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 82,926 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning

Mechanical

Power Steering

Interior

Tachometer
Compass

Additional Features

AWD
8 speed automatic

