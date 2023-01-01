$CALL+ tax & licensing
2020 Ford Escape
SEL, AWD, Roof, Nav, Leather!!
78 Mill St West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0
82,926KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10325235
- Stock #: 6797
- VIN: 1FMCU9H65LUA16797
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 3-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 82,926 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
Mechanical
Power Steering
Interior
Tachometer
Compass
Additional Features
AWD
8 speed automatic
