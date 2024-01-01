$CALL+ tax & licensing
2020 Ford Escape
SE, Nav, AWD, Low Km’s!!
Location
Lally Ford
78 Mill St West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0
519-682-3434
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Green
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 3-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 28,335 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2020 Ford Escape SEL with a 1.5-liter engine and all-wheel drive (AWD) is a compact SUV designed for versatility and performance. It offers a balance of power and efficiency, making it suitable for various driving conditions. The SEL trim level adds extra features and comfort, making it an appealing option for those seeking a blend of practicality and refinement in their daily commute or adventures on the road
