The 2020 Ford Escape SEL with a 1.5-liter engine and all-wheel drive (AWD) is a compact SUV designed for versatility and performance. It offers a balance of power and efficiency, making it suitable for various driving conditions. The SEL trim level adds extra features and comfort, making it an appealing option for those seeking a blend of practicality and refinement in their daily commute or adventures on the road

2020 Ford Escape

28,335 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2020 Ford Escape

SE, Nav, AWD, Low Km’s!!

2020 Ford Escape

SE, Nav, AWD, Low Km’s!!

Location

Lally Ford

78 Mill St West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0

519-682-3434

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

28,335KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FMCU9G61LUC45687

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 28,335 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2020 Ford Escape SEL with a 1.5-liter engine and all-wheel drive (AWD) is a compact SUV designed for versatility and performance. It offers a balance of power and efficiency, making it suitable for various driving conditions. The SEL trim level adds extra features and comfort, making it an appealing option for those seeking a blend of practicality and refinement in their daily commute or adventures on the road

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Lally Ford

Lally Ford

78 Mill St West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

2020 Ford Escape