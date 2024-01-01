$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2020 Ford Escape
Titanium Hybrid, AWD, Leather, Nav!!
2020 Ford Escape
Titanium Hybrid, AWD, Leather, Nav!!
Location
Lally Ford
78 Mill St West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0
519-682-3434
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
76,173KM
Other / Unsure Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1FMCU9DZ1LUA86975
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 76,173 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
The 2020 Ford Escape Titanium SUV features a 2.5-liter engine with all-wheel drive (AWD), combining power and versatility. Known for its modern design and robust performance, it offers advanced technology and comfort amenities. Ideal for both urban commuting and off-road adventures, it emphasizes efficiency with its engine size and enhances traction and stability with AWD capability, making it a versatile choice for various driving conditions.
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Compass
Navigation System
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
AWD
CVT
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Lally Ford
2021 Ford Mustang GT Premium, Only 7,963 Kms, Leather, One Owner!! 7,963 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2023 Volkswagen Tiguan Comfortline R-Line Black Edition, Roof, Leather! 35,156 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2020 Ford Escape Titanium Hybrid, AWD, Leather, Nav!! 76,173 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Lally Ford
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Lally Ford
78 Mill St West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
519-682-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Lally Ford
519-682-3434
2020 Ford Escape