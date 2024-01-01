Menu
Account
Sign In
The 2020 Ford Escape Titanium SUV features a 2.5-liter engine with all-wheel drive (AWD), combining power and versatility. Known for its modern design and robust performance, it offers advanced technology and comfort amenities. Ideal for both urban commuting and off-road adventures, it emphasizes efficiency with its engine size and enhances traction and stability with AWD capability, making it a versatile choice for various driving conditions.<BR><BR><BR><BR><BR><BR><BR>

2020 Ford Escape

76,173 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2020 Ford Escape

Titanium Hybrid, AWD, Leather, Nav!!

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Ford Escape

Titanium Hybrid, AWD, Leather, Nav!!

Location

Lally Ford

78 Mill St West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0

519-682-3434

  1. 11551662
  2. 11551662
  3. 11551662
  4. 11551662
  5. 11551662
  6. 11551662
  7. 11551662
  8. 11551662
  9. 11551662
  10. 11551662
  11. 11551662
  12. 11551662
  13. 11551662
  14. 11551662
  15. 11551662
  16. 11551662
  17. 11551662
  18. 11551662
  19. 11551662
  20. 11551662
  21. 11551662
  22. 11551662
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
76,173KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FMCU9DZ1LUA86975

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 76,173 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2020 Ford Escape Titanium SUV features a 2.5-liter engine with all-wheel drive (AWD), combining power and versatility. Known for its modern design and robust performance, it offers advanced technology and comfort amenities. Ideal for both urban commuting and off-road adventures, it emphasizes efficiency with its engine size and enhances traction and stability with AWD capability, making it a versatile choice for various driving conditions.






Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Compass
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Lally Ford

Used 2021 Ford Mustang GT Premium, Only 7,963 Kms, Leather, One Owner!! for sale in Tilbury, ON
2021 Ford Mustang GT Premium, Only 7,963 Kms, Leather, One Owner!! 7,963 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2023 Volkswagen Tiguan Comfortline R-Line Black Edition, Roof, Leather! for sale in Tilbury, ON
2023 Volkswagen Tiguan Comfortline R-Line Black Edition, Roof, Leather! 35,156 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2020 Ford Escape Titanium Hybrid, AWD, Leather, Nav!! for sale in Tilbury, ON
2020 Ford Escape Titanium Hybrid, AWD, Leather, Nav!! 76,173 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Lally Ford

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Lally Ford

Lally Ford

78 Mill St West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-682-XXXX

(click to show)

519-682-3434

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Lally Ford

519-682-3434

Contact Seller
2020 Ford Escape