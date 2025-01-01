Menu
<p>Looking for a versatile and stylish SUV thats perfect for both city adventures and weekend getaways? Look no further than this sleek, used 2020 Ford Escape SE FWD, available now at Fusion Auto Sales! This black beauty boasts a comfortable tan interior, offering a welcoming space for you and your passengers. With a fuel-efficient 1.5L V4 engine and smooth automatic transmission, this Escape is ready to take on the road ahead. Having already travelled 150,224km, this Escape is ready for its next chapter with you!</p><p>This Ford Escape is packed with features designed to enhance your driving experience. The 2020 Escape SE FWD is an SUV / Crossover with 4 doors, making it convenient for loading up passengers and cargo. Front Wheel Drive provides efficiency.</p><p>Here are some of the standout features that make this Escape a must-see:</p><ul><li><strong>Stylish Design:</strong> Turn heads wherever you go with its sleek black exterior and modern silhouette.</li><li><strong>Fuel Efficiency:</strong> The 1.5L V4 engine provides impressive fuel economy, saving you money at the pump.</li><li><strong>Spacious Interior:</strong> Enjoy a comfortable ride with ample room for passengers and cargo.</li><li><strong>Smooth Handling:</strong> Experience a confident and enjoyable drive with its responsive handling.</li><li><strong>Automatic Transmission:</strong> Effortlessly navigate through traffic with the convenience of an automatic transmission.</li></ul><p><strong><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™</em></strong> Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.</p><p>The Fusion Philosophy<br /><br />At Fusion Auto Sales, we put more effort into buying our vehicles than we do trying to sell them. By constantly monitoring what other car lots are doing, we strive to be the lowest priced dealer in our market. We won’t purchase a vehicle to “fill a hole”. We know that the vehicles on our lot are great value for the money and smart shoppers realize that also. Adhering to this philosophy makes it easy for our customers. If they find a vehicle on our lot that fulfills their needs and wants, they know that they’re getting great value. <br /><br />If we don’t have what you’re looking for, we can find it! Over 150 customers have saved thousands of dollars buy joining our” locate club”. People that know what they want and what they want to pay (within reason of course), get the vehicle of their dreams and enjoy huge savings. Contact us for details.<br /><br /><br /><br />Fusion Auto Sales is in Tilbury, Ont. located between Windsor and London right off the 401. We are among 7 dealerships within a &frac12; kilometer distance which is great for out of town shoppers. We began satisfying customers in 2009 and have been doing so ever since. In 2012 Fusion was recognized as 1 of the 50 fastest growing companies in Canada. And then, in 2018, we were named one of the top 5 independent automobile dealerships in the country. <br /><br />We specialize in late model vehicles at below than average pricing, everything is fully certified and every unit is Car Proof verified and is fully disclosed with every unit. We offer every type of financing from perfect credit at great rates to credit challenges with competitive rates. We also specialize in locating vehicles for customers, we cant have everything on the lot so if you do not see it and are having a hard time finding what you are looking for, let us know and we can find it for you. Fusion Auto Sales spans its customer base from Windsor all the way to Timmins, On and every where in between. Our philosophy is You are going to like the way we deal and everyone does, straight honest answers with no monkey business and no back and forth between sales and managers.</p>

2020 Ford Escape

150,224 KM

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
2020 Ford Escape

SE FWD

13174454

2020 Ford Escape

SE FWD

Location

Fusion Auto Sales

37 Mill St West, Box 157, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0

519-682-2229

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
150,224KM
Good Condition
VIN 1FMCU0G67LUC59041

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 150,224 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Interior

Anti-Lock Brakes
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Warranty

Warranty Available

Exterior

Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

