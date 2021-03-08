Menu
2020 Ford Escape

20,613 KM

Details

$28,999

+ tax & licensing
$28,999

+ taxes & licensing

Lakeshore Auto

5196822634

2020 Ford Escape

2020 Ford Escape

SE

2020 Ford Escape

SE

Location

Lakeshore Auto

26 Mill St W, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0

5196822634

$28,999

+ taxes & licensing

20,613KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 6683687
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6683687
  Stock #: K9552
  • VIN: 1FMCU9G60LUA18152

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 20,613 KM

Vehicle Description

All Vehicles come with Car Proof so you know exactly what you're buying. All our vehicles are certified and safety tested. Professionally detailed. Serving Chatham, Tilbury, Windsor, Essex, Amherstberg, La Salle, Ridgetown, Blenheim, Sarnia, Merlin, Leamington, Harrow,Thamesville, Blenheim, London, Woodstock and Toronto.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Lakeshore Auto

Lakeshore Auto

26 Mill St W, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0

