$44,995+ tax & licensing
$44,995
+ taxes & licensing
Lally Ford
519-682-3434
2020 Ford Explorer
XLT, 4x4, Only 24,297 km’s, Local Trade!
Location
78 Mill St West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0
24,297KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8761724
- Stock #: 28154B
- VIN: 1FMSK8DH0LGC05438
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Dark Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 24,297 KM
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
4x4
10 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
