Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Ford Explorer

24,297 KM

Details Features

$44,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$44,995

+ taxes & licensing

Lally Ford

519-682-3434

Contact Seller
2020 Ford Explorer

2020 Ford Explorer

XLT, 4x4, Only 24,297 km’s, Local Trade!

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Ford Explorer

XLT, 4x4, Only 24,297 km’s, Local Trade!

Location

Lally Ford

78 Mill St West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0

519-682-3434

  1. 8761724
  2. 8761724
  3. 8761724
  4. 8761724
  5. 8761724
  6. 8761724
  7. 8761724
  8. 8761724
  9. 8761724
  10. 8761724
  11. 8761724
  12. 8761724
  13. 8761724
  14. 8761724
  15. 8761724
  16. 8761724
  17. 8761724
  18. 8761724
  19. 8761724
  20. 8761724
  21. 8761724
Contact Seller

$44,995

+ taxes & licensing

24,297KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8761724
  • Stock #: 28154B
  • VIN: 1FMSK8DH0LGC05438

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 24,297 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
4x4
10 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Lally Ford

2018 Ford Escape SE,...
 89,838 KM
$20,995 + tax & lic
2018 Ford Edge SEL, ...
 73,428 KM
$29,995 + tax & lic
2021 Jeep Cherokee T...
 16,880 KM
$41,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Lally Ford

Lally Ford

Lally Ford

78 Mill St West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0

Call Dealer

519-682-XXXX

(click to show)

519-682-3434

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory