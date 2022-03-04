Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Ford F-150

27,621 KM

Details Features

$55,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$55,995

+ taxes & licensing

Lally Ford

519-682-3434

Contact Seller
2020 Ford F-150

2020 Ford F-150

LARIAT, One Owner, Low Km’s, Mint!!

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Ford F-150

LARIAT, One Owner, Low Km’s, Mint!!

Location

Lally Ford

78 Mill St West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0

519-682-3434

  1. 8572877
  2. 8572877
  3. 8572877
  4. 8572877
  5. 8572877
  6. 8572877
  7. 8572877
  8. 8572877
  9. 8572877
  10. 8572877
  11. 8572877
  12. 8572877
  13. 8572877
  14. 8572877
  15. 8572877
  16. 8572877
  17. 8572877
  18. 8572877
  19. 8572877
  20. 8572877
  21. 8572877
  22. 8572877
  23. 8572877
  24. 8572877
  25. 8572877
Contact Seller

$55,995

+ taxes & licensing

27,621KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8572877
  • Stock #: 28254A
  • VIN: 1FTEW1EP8LFB49483

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 27,621 KM

Vehicle Features

4x4
Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Lally Ford

2020 Ford Edge ST Li...
 21,379 KM
$42,995 + tax & lic
2019 Ford F-150 XLT,...
 66,645 KM
$43,995 + tax & lic
2016 Ford Escape SE
 154,035 KM
$18,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Lally Ford

Lally Ford

Lally Ford

78 Mill St West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0

Call Dealer

519-682-XXXX

(click to show)

519-682-3434

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory