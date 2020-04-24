Menu
2020 Ford F-250

REAR BUMPER ONLY*

2020 Ford F-250

REAR BUMPER ONLY*

Location

Tilbury Auto Sales and RV Inc.

20600 County Road 42 West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0

519-682-2407

$475

+ taxes & licensing

  • CALL
  • Used
  • As Is Condition
  • Listing ID: 4923678
Exterior Colour
ALUMINUM
Body Style
Pickup Truck

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Tilbury Auto Sales RV Yamaha is proud to offer this Ford F-250 TAILGATE rear aluminum bumper. 2020. Call for pricing. Tailgate can be added for additional $575

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

