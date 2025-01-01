$CALL+ tax & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black Leather
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 132,984 KM
Vehicle Description
UNIT IN TRANSIT.
Looking for a stylish, fuel-efficient, and well-equipped sedan? Look no further than this 2020 Ford Fusion Hybrid Titanium, available now at Fusion Auto Sales! This sleek black beauty boasts a luxurious black leather interior and a powerful 2L V4 Turbo engine, delivering both performance and efficiency. With its comfortable bucket seats, heated steering wheel, and premium sound system, you'll enjoy every drive.
This Fusion Hybrid has covered 132,984 km and is packed with features designed to make your journey safe and comfortable. From advanced safety systems like blind spot monitoring and anti-lock brakes to convenient amenities like heated mirrors and power windows, this vehicle has it all.
Here are five features that will make this Fusion Hybrid stand out:
- Hybrid Power: Enjoy the fuel efficiency of a hybrid, saving money at the pump while experiencing smooth, quiet performance.
- Titanium Trim: Experience luxury and refinement with the Titanium trim, featuring upscale interior appointments and advanced technology features.
- Heated Steering Wheel: Stay warm and cozy on chilly mornings with the convenience of a heated steering wheel.
- Blind Spot Monitoring: Drive with confidence knowing you have an extra set of eyes thanks to the blind spot monitoring system.
- Premium Sound System: Immerse yourself in your favourite tunes with a rich and powerful sound system, perfect for any road trip.
The Fusion Philosophy
At Fusion Auto Sales, we put more effort into buying our vehicles than we do trying to sell them. By constantly monitoring what other car lots are doing, we strive to be the lowest priced dealer in our market. We won’t purchase a vehicle to “fill a hole”. We know that the vehicles on our lot are great value for the money and smart shoppers realize that also. Adhering to this philosophy makes it easy for our customers. If they find a vehicle on our lot that fulfills their needs and wants, they know that they’re getting great value.
If we don’t have what you’re looking for, we can find it! Over 150 customers have saved thousands of dollars buy joining our” locate club”. People that know what they want and what they want to pay (within reason of course), get the vehicle of their dreams and enjoy huge savings. Contact us for details.
Fusion Auto Sales is in Tilbury, Ont. located between Windsor and London right off the 401. We are among 7 dealerships within a ½ kilometer distance which is great for out of town shoppers. We began satisfying customers in 2009 and have been doing so ever since. In 2012 Fusion was recognized as 1 of the 50 fastest growing companies in Canada. And then, in 2018, we were named one of the top 5 independent automobile dealerships in the country.
We specialize in late model vehicles at below than average pricing, everything is fully certified and every unit is Car Proof verified and is fully disclosed with every unit. We offer every type of financing from perfect credit at great rates to credit challenges with competitive rates. We also specialize in locating vehicles for customers, we can't have everything on the lot so if you do not see it and are having a hard time finding what you are looking for, let us know and we can find it for you. Fusion Auto Sales spans it's customer base from Windsor all the way to Timmins, On and every where in between. Our philosophy is You are going to like the way we deal and everyone does, straight honest answers with no monkey business and no back and forth between sales and managers.
