2020 Ford Ranger

67,695 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
XLT, One Owner, Priced to sell!!

XLT, One Owner, Priced to sell!!

Lally Ford

78 Mill St West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0

519-682-3434

67,695KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FTER4FH1LLA34757

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 67,695 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

4x4
10 Speed Automatic

Email Lally Ford

519-682-3434

