2020 Ford SUPER DUTY F-250 SRW

Menu
Account
Sign In
<p style=text-align: center;> </p><p class=MsoNormal style=text-align: center;><span lang=EN-CA style=font-size: 18pt;><strong>This Motor Vehicle is being sold “AS-IS”</strong> and not represented as being in roadworthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The Vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser’s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.</span></p><p class=MsoNormal><span lang=EN-CA style=mso-ansi-language: EN-CA;> </span></p><p class=MsoNormal> </p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 18pt;><strong>2020 FORD F-250 LARIAT 4WD CREW CAB 6.75 BOX</strong></span></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 18pt;><strong>6.7L POWER STROKE V8 DIESEL</strong></span></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 14pt;>475 HORSEPOWER | 1,050 LB-FT OF TORQUE</span></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 14pt;>TOWING CAPACITY: 15,000 LBS | PAYLOAD: 3,320 LBS | GVWR:  10,800 LBS</span></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 18pt;><strong>10-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION</strong></span></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 18pt;><strong>20 AFTER-MARKET WHEELS</strong></span></p><p style=text-align: center;> </p><p style=text-align: center;> </p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 14pt;><strong>EXTERIOR</strong></span></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 14pt;>Auto high beams, Rear defroster, Fog lamps and front tow hooks, Keyless entry keypad, Pick-up box LED lighting, Power telescoping trailer tow mirrors, Rear sliding window, Running boards, Removeable tailgate w/ lock </span></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 14pt;><strong>INTERIOR</strong></span></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 14pt;>B&O audio system, Overhead console, Driver seat and mirror memory, Power adjustable pedals w/ memory, Driver and passenger power seats, Universal garage door opener</span></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 14pt;><strong>FUNCTIONAL</strong></span></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 14pt;>4x4 system ESOF, Dual-zone electronic A/C, Power 4 wheel disc ABS, Advanced security group, Blind spot information system w/ cross traffic, Pre-collision assist w/ automatic emergency braking, Reverse camera system, Reverse sensing system, Heavy duty shocks, SYNC 3, Trailer brake controller, Trailer tow package</span></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 14pt;><strong>SAFETY / SECURITY</strong></span></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 14pt;>Driver and passenger airbag, Child seat tethers, Passive anti-theft system, Adjustable safety belts, SOS post crash alert system</span></p><p style=text-align: center;> </p><p style=text-align: center;> </p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 14pt;><strong>OPTIONAL EQUIPMENT</strong></span></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 14pt;>Star White Exterior</span></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 14pt;>6.7L Power Stroke V8 Diesel</span></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 14pt;>Lariat Sport Package</span></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 14pt;>Twin-Panel Moonroof</span></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 14pt;>High Capacity Trailer Tow Package</span></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 14pt;>Roof Clearance Lights</span></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 14pt;>Windshield Wiper De-Icer</span></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 14pt;>Upfitter Switches</span></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 14pt;>397 Amp Alternator</span></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 14pt;>Leather 40/Console/40 seat</span></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 14pt;>Lariat Ultimate Package </span></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 14pt;>Navigation System</span></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 14pt;>Remote Start</span></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 14pt;>Tailgate Step</span></p><p style=text-align: center;> </p><p style=text-align: center;> </p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-bottom: 1rem; margin-top: 0px; color: #212529; font-family: -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Helvetica Neue, Arial, Noto Sans, Liberation Sans, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 16px; background-color: #ffffff; text-align: center; line-height: 1;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-family: arial, helvetica, sans-serif;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bolder;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 14pt;>Here at Lanoue/Amfar Sales, Service & Leasing in Tilbury, we take pride in providing the public with a wide variety of High-Quality Pre-owned Vehicles. We recondition and certify our vehicles to a level of excellence that exceeds the Status Quo. We treat our Customers like family and provide the highest level of service from Start to Finish. If you’d like a smooth & stress-free car shopping experience, give one of our Sales Associates a call at 1-844-682-3325 to help you find your next NEW-TO-YOU vehicle!</span></span></span></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-bottom: 1rem; margin-top: 0px; color: #212529; font-family: -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Helvetica Neue, Arial, Noto Sans, Liberation Sans, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 16px; background-color: #ffffff; text-align: center; line-height: 1;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-family: arial, helvetica, sans-serif;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bolder;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 14pt;>Although we try to take great care in being accurate with the information in this listing, from time to time, errors occur. The vehicle is priced as it is physically equipped. Minor variances will not effect pricing. Please verify the vehicle is As Expected when you visit. Thank You!</span></span></span></p>

2020 Ford SUPER DUTY F-250 SRW

149,914 KM

Details Description Features

$59,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2020 Ford SUPER DUTY F-250 SRW

LARIAT 4WD Crew Cab 6.75' Box

Watch This Vehicle
12740112

2020 Ford SUPER DUTY F-250 SRW

LARIAT 4WD Crew Cab 6.75' Box

Location

Andre Lanoue Sales

75 Mill St West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0

1-844-682-3325

  1. 1752186938
  2. 1752186938
  3. 1752186938
  4. 1752186938
  5. 1752186938
  6. 1752186938
  7. 1752186938
  8. 1752186938
  9. 1752186938
  10. 1752186938
  11. 1752186938
  12. 1752186938
  13. 1752186938
  14. 1752186938
  15. 1752186938
  16. 1752186940
  17. 1752186938
  18. 1752186939
  19. 1752186939
  20. 1752186939
  21. 1752186939
  22. 1752186939
  23. 1752186939
  24. 1752186939
  25. 1752186939
  26. 1752186939
  27. 1752186939
  28. 1752186939
  29. 1752186939
  30. 1752186939
  31. 1752186939
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$59,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
149,914KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FT8W2BT7LEE80033

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Star White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 149,914 KM

Vehicle Description

 

This Motor Vehicle is being sold “AS-IS” and not represented as being in roadworthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The Vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser’s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

 

 

2020 FORD F-250 LARIAT 4WD CREW CAB 6.75' BOX

6.7L POWER STROKE V8 DIESEL

475 HORSEPOWER | 1,050 LB-FT OF TORQUE

TOWING CAPACITY: 15,000 LBS | PAYLOAD: 3,320 LBS | GVWR:  10,800 LBS

10-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION

20" AFTER-MARKET WHEELS

 

 

EXTERIOR

Auto high beams, Rear defroster, Fog lamps and front tow hooks, Keyless entry keypad, Pick-up box LED lighting, Power telescoping trailer tow mirrors, Rear sliding window, Running boards, Removeable tailgate w/ lock 

INTERIOR

B&O audio system, Overhead console, Driver seat and mirror memory, Power adjustable pedals w/ memory, Driver and passenger power seats, Universal garage door opener

FUNCTIONAL

4x4 system ESOF, Dual-zone electronic A/C, Power 4 wheel disc ABS, Advanced security group, Blind spot information system w/ cross traffic, Pre-collision assist w/ automatic emergency braking, Reverse camera system, Reverse sensing system, Heavy duty shocks, SYNC 3, Trailer brake controller, Trailer tow package

SAFETY / SECURITY

Driver and passenger airbag, Child seat tethers, Passive anti-theft system, Adjustable safety belts, SOS post crash alert system

 

 

OPTIONAL EQUIPMENT

Star White Exterior

6.7L Power Stroke V8 Diesel

Lariat Sport Package

Twin-Panel Moonroof

High Capacity Trailer Tow Package

Roof Clearance Lights

Windshield Wiper De-Icer

Upfitter Switches

397 Amp Alternator

Leather 40/Console/40 seat

Lariat Ultimate Package 

Navigation System

Remote Start

Tailgate Step

 

 

Here at Lanoue/Amfar Sales, Service & Leasing in Tilbury, we take pride in providing the public with a wide variety of High-Quality Pre-owned Vehicles. We recondition and certify our vehicles to a level of excellence that exceeds the Status Quo. We treat our Customers like family and provide the highest level of service from Start to Finish. If you’d like a smooth & stress-free car shopping experience, give one of our Sales Associates a call at 1-844-682-3325 to help you find your next NEW-TO-YOU vehicle!

Although we try to take great care in being accurate with the information in this listing, from time to time, errors occur. The vehicle is priced as it is physically equipped. Minor variances will not effect pricing. Please verify the vehicle is "As Expected" when you visit. Thank You!

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Tow Hooks
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Forward Collision Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Cooled Seats
Air Conditioned Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Proximity Key

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Andre Lanoue Sales

Used 2020 Ford SUPER DUTY F-250 SRW LARIAT 4WD Crew Cab 6.75' Box for sale in Tilbury, ON
2020 Ford SUPER DUTY F-250 SRW LARIAT 4WD Crew Cab 6.75' Box 149,914 KM $59,995 + tax & lic
Used 2021 GMC Sierra 2500 4WD Crew Cab 159
2021 GMC Sierra 2500 4WD Crew Cab 159" AT4 111,595 KM $70,995 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Ford SUPER DUTY F-350 SRW XLT 4WD Crew Cab 8' Box for sale in Tilbury, ON
2022 Ford SUPER DUTY F-350 SRW XLT 4WD Crew Cab 8' Box 55,005 KM $56,946 + tax & lic

Email Andre Lanoue Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Andre Lanoue Sales

Andre Lanoue Sales

75 Mill St West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

1-844-682-XXXX

(click to show)

1-844-682-3325

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$59,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Andre Lanoue Sales

1-844-682-3325

2020 Ford SUPER DUTY F-250 SRW