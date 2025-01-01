$59,995+ taxes & licensing
2020 Ford SUPER DUTY F-250 SRW
LARIAT 4WD Crew Cab 6.75' Box
2020 Ford SUPER DUTY F-250 SRW
LARIAT 4WD Crew Cab 6.75' Box
Location
Andre Lanoue Sales
75 Mill St West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0
1-844-682-3325
Certified
$59,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Star White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 149,914 KM
Vehicle Description
This Motor Vehicle is being sold “AS-IS” and not represented as being in roadworthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The Vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser’s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
2020 FORD F-250 LARIAT 4WD CREW CAB 6.75' BOX
6.7L POWER STROKE V8 DIESEL
475 HORSEPOWER | 1,050 LB-FT OF TORQUE
TOWING CAPACITY: 15,000 LBS | PAYLOAD: 3,320 LBS | GVWR: 10,800 LBS
10-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION
20" AFTER-MARKET WHEELS
EXTERIOR
Auto high beams, Rear defroster, Fog lamps and front tow hooks, Keyless entry keypad, Pick-up box LED lighting, Power telescoping trailer tow mirrors, Rear sliding window, Running boards, Removeable tailgate w/ lock
INTERIOR
B&O audio system, Overhead console, Driver seat and mirror memory, Power adjustable pedals w/ memory, Driver and passenger power seats, Universal garage door opener
FUNCTIONAL
4x4 system ESOF, Dual-zone electronic A/C, Power 4 wheel disc ABS, Advanced security group, Blind spot information system w/ cross traffic, Pre-collision assist w/ automatic emergency braking, Reverse camera system, Reverse sensing system, Heavy duty shocks, SYNC 3, Trailer brake controller, Trailer tow package
SAFETY / SECURITY
Driver and passenger airbag, Child seat tethers, Passive anti-theft system, Adjustable safety belts, SOS post crash alert system
OPTIONAL EQUIPMENT
Star White Exterior
6.7L Power Stroke V8 Diesel
Lariat Sport Package
Twin-Panel Moonroof
High Capacity Trailer Tow Package
Roof Clearance Lights
Windshield Wiper De-Icer
Upfitter Switches
397 Amp Alternator
Leather 40/Console/40 seat
Lariat Ultimate Package
Navigation System
Remote Start
Tailgate Step
Here at Lanoue/Amfar Sales, Service & Leasing in Tilbury, we take pride in providing the public with a wide variety of High-Quality Pre-owned Vehicles. We recondition and certify our vehicles to a level of excellence that exceeds the Status Quo. We treat our Customers like family and provide the highest level of service from Start to Finish. If you’d like a smooth & stress-free car shopping experience, give one of our Sales Associates a call at 1-844-682-3325 to help you find your next NEW-TO-YOU vehicle!
Although we try to take great care in being accurate with the information in this listing, from time to time, errors occur. The vehicle is priced as it is physically equipped. Minor variances will not effect pricing. Please verify the vehicle is "As Expected" when you visit. Thank You!
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Comfort
Warranty
Exterior
Convenience
Powertrain
Security
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Andre Lanoue Sales
Email Andre Lanoue Sales
Andre Lanoue Sales
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
1-844-682-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
1-844-682-3325