Menu
Account
Sign In
All Vehicles come with Car Proof so you know exactly what youre buying. All our vehicles are certified and safety tested. Professionally detailed. Serving Chatham, Tilbury, Windsor, Essex, Amherstberg, La Salle, Ridgetown, Blenheim, Sarnia, Merlin, Leamington, Harrow,Thamesville, Blenheim, London, Woodstock and Toronto.

2020 GMC Canyon

80,180 KM

Details Description Features

$33,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2020 GMC Canyon

4WD SLE

Watch This Vehicle

2020 GMC Canyon

4WD SLE

Location

Lakeshore Auto

26 Mill St W, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0

5196822634

  1. 11378033
  2. 11378033
  3. 11378033
  4. 11378033
  5. 11378033
  6. 11378033
  7. 11378033
  8. 11378033
  9. 11378033
  10. 11378033
  11. 11378033
  12. 11378033
  13. 11378033
  14. 11378033
  15. 11378033
  16. 11378033
  17. 11378033
Contact Seller

$33,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
80,180KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1GTG6CEN0L1205478

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 80,180 KM

Vehicle Description

All Vehicles come with Car Proof so you know exactly what you're buying. All our vehicles are certified and safety tested. Professionally detailed. Serving Chatham, Tilbury, Windsor, Essex, Amherstberg, La Salle, Ridgetown, Blenheim, Sarnia, Merlin, Leamington, Harrow,Thamesville, Blenheim, London, Woodstock and Toronto.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Lakeshore Auto

Used 2020 GMC Canyon 4WD SLE for sale in Tilbury, ON
2020 GMC Canyon 4WD SLE 80,180 KM $33,999 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LTZ for sale in Tilbury, ON
2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LTZ 200,051 KM $23,999 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Chevrolet Malibu 1LT LT for sale in Tilbury, ON
2013 Chevrolet Malibu 1LT LT 179,888 KM $8,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Lakeshore Auto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Lakeshore Auto

Lakeshore Auto

26 Mill St W, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519682XXXX

(click to show)

5196822634

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$33,999

+ taxes & licensing

Lakeshore Auto

5196822634

Contact Seller
2020 GMC Canyon