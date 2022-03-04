$56,990+ tax & licensing
$56,990
+ taxes & licensing
Andre Lanoue Sales
1-844-682-3325
2020 GMC Sierra 1500
ELEVATION
Location
75 Mill St West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$56,990
+ taxes & licensing
38,976KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 8502542
- VIN: 1GTU9CED2LZ223693
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 38,976 KM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Push Button Start
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Proximity Key
Heated Seats
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Balance of Factory Warranty
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
