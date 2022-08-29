$66,990+ tax & licensing
2020 GMC Sierra 1500
Denali Ultimate
Location
Andre Lanoue Sales
75 Mill St West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 9046333
- Stock #: 73170
- VIN: 1GTU9FEL9LZ276156
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White Pearl Tri-Coat
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 24,685 KM
Vehicle Description
DENALI ULTIMATE
Denali Ultimate PKG. Includes;
- Driver Alert Package II.
- Forward Collision Alert
- Lane Keep Assist
- Lane Departure Warning
- Automatic Emergency Braking
- Front Pedestrian Braking
- IntelliBeam headlamps
- Adaptive Cruise Control-Camera
- Following Distance Indicator
- Tires, 275/50R22SL all-season, blackwall
- Technology Package.
- HD Surround Vision Camera, Two Trailer View Camera Provisions - provides the driver with an overhead view of the scene around the vehicle on a center stack display.
- Rear Camera Mirror
- Bed View Camera
- Multicolour 15″ Diagonal Head-Up Display.
- Power Sunroof
- 22″ x 9″ (55.9 cm x 22.9 cm) multi-dimensional polished Rims
- GMC MultiPro Steps(providing box access).
- Foot Activated Power Running Boards.
EcoTec3 6.2L V8 w/Dynamic Fuel Mngmt. & A 10-Speed Automatic Transmission.
Fuel Mileage:
15.5 L/100km City11.9 L/100km Highway13.9 L/100km Combined
Here at Amfar/Andre Lanoue Sales & Leasing in Tilbury, we take pride in providing the public with a wide variety of high quality pre-owned vehicles. We recondition and certify our vehicle’s to a level of excellence that exceeds the status quo. We treat our customers like family and provide the highest level of service from start to finish. If you’d like a smooth and stress free car shopping experience, give one of our sales associates a call at 1-844-682-3325 to help you find your next new-to-you vehicle!
Although we try to take great care in being accurate with the information in the listing, from time to time errors occur. The vehicle is priced as it's physically equipped. Minor variances will not effect pricing if occured. Please verify the vehicle is "as expected" when you visit.
Vehicle Features
