2020 GMC Sierra 1500

24,685 KM

$66,990

+ tax & licensing
Andre Lanoue Sales

1-844-682-3325

Denali Ultimate

Location

Andre Lanoue Sales

75 Mill St West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0

1-844-682-3325

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

24,685KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9046333
  • Stock #: 73170
  • VIN: 1GTU9FEL9LZ276156

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White Pearl Tri-Coat
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 24,685 KM

Vehicle Description

DENALI ULTIMATE

Denali Ultimate PKG. Includes;

 

  • Driver Alert Package II.
    • Forward Collision Alert
    • Lane Keep Assist
    • Lane Departure Warning
    • Automatic Emergency Braking
    • Front Pedestrian Braking
    • IntelliBeam headlamps
    • Adaptive Cruise Control-Camera
    • Following Distance Indicator
    • Tires, 275/50R22SL all-season, blackwall
    • Technology Package.
      • HD Surround Vision Camera, Two Trailer View Camera Provisions - provides the driver with an overhead view of the scene around the vehicle on a center stack display.
      • Rear Camera Mirror
      • Bed View Camera
      • Multicolour 15″ Diagonal Head-Up Display.
    • Power Sunroof
    • 22″ x 9″ (55.9 cm x 22.9 cm) multi-dimensional polished Rims
    • GMC MultiPro Steps(providing box access).
    • Foot Activated Power Running Boards.

EcoTec3 6.2L V8 w/Dynamic Fuel Mngmt. & A 10-Speed Automatic Transmission.

Fuel Mileage:

 

15.5 L/100km City11.9 L/100km Highway13.9 L/100km Combined

 

 

Here at Amfar/Andre Lanoue Sales & Leasing in Tilbury, we take pride in providing the public with a wide variety of high quality pre-owned vehicles. We recondition and certify our vehicle’s to a level of excellence that exceeds the status quo. We treat our customers like family and provide the highest level of service from start to finish. If you’d like a smooth and stress free car shopping experience, give one of our sales associates a call at 1-844-682-3325 to help you find your next new-to-you vehicle!

Although we try to take great care in being accurate with the information in the listing, from time to time errors occur. The vehicle is priced as it's physically equipped. Minor variances will not effect pricing if occured. Please verify the vehicle is "as expected" when you visit.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Proximity Key
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cooled Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Balance of Factory Warranty
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Bed Liner
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

