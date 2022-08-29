2020 GMC Sierra 1500

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale $66,990 + taxes & licensing 2 4 , 6 8 5 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 9046333

9046333 Stock #: 73170

73170 VIN: 1GTU9FEL9LZ276156

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White Pearl Tri-Coat

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 24,685 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Push Button Start Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Child Seat Anchors Rearview Camera Exterior Fog Lights Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Trailer Hitch Automatic Headlights Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Heated Steering Wheel GPS Navigation Lumbar Support Anti-Theft System Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Trunk Power Seats Convenience Keyless Entry Proximity Key Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Split Rear Seat Cooled Seats Comfort Sunroof / Moonroof Warranty Warranty Available Warranty Included Balance of Factory Warranty Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System CD Player Bluetooth SiriusXM Radio Android Auto Apple CarPlay Additional Features Bed Liner Telematics Power Folding Mirrors Heated Rear Seat(s) Bluetooth Connection Blind Spot Monitor Cross-Traffic Alert

