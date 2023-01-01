$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Lally Ford
519-682-3434
2020 Hyundai KONA
2020 Hyundai KONA
Ultimate, Moonroof, Nav, Low Km’s!!
Location
Lally Ford
78 Mill St West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0
519-682-3434
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
36,559KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10465050
- Stock #: 9073
- VIN: KM8K5CA56LU579073
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 9073
- Mileage 36,559 KM
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
AWD
7 Speed Automatic with Auto-shift
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Lally Ford
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Lally Ford
78 Mill St West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0