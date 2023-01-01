Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Hyundai KONA

36,559 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Lally Ford

519-682-3434

Contact Seller
2020 Hyundai KONA

2020 Hyundai KONA

Ultimate, Moonroof, Nav, Low Km’s!!

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Hyundai KONA

Ultimate, Moonroof, Nav, Low Km’s!!

Location

Lally Ford

78 Mill St West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0

519-682-3434

  1. 10465050
  2. 10465050
  3. 10465050
  4. 10465050
  5. 10465050
  6. 10465050
  7. 10465050
  8. 10465050
  9. 10465050
  10. 10465050
  11. 10465050
  12. 10465050
  13. 10465050
  14. 10465050
  15. 10465050
  16. 10465050
  17. 10465050
  18. 10465050
  19. 10465050
  20. 10465050
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
36,559KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10465050
  • Stock #: 9073
  • VIN: KM8K5CA56LU579073

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 9073
  • Mileage 36,559 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

AWD
7 Speed Automatic with Auto-shift

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Lally Ford

2020 Ford Explorer S...
 83,548 KM
$46,995 + tax & lic
2016 Ford F-150 XLT,...
 124,763 KM
$30,495 + tax & lic
2017 GMC Yukon XL De...
 172,153 KM
$44,495 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Lally Ford

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Lally Ford

Lally Ford

78 Mill St West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0

Call Dealer

519-682-XXXX

(click to show)

519-682-3434

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory