2020 Jayco Talon

0 KM

Details Description

$85,999

+ tax & licensing
2020 Jayco Talon

2020 Jayco Talon

385T

2020 Jayco Talon

385T

Location

20600 County Road 42 West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0

Used
Excellent Condition
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Toy Hauler
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

TILBURY AUTO SALES & RV IS PROUD TO OFFER THIS 2020 JAYCO TALON 385T TOY HAULER 5TH WHEEL! ELECTRIC LEVELER. REAR RAMP. FIBERGLASS EXTERIOR. GENI ONAN 5500. SMART HOME JAYCO DOWNLOADABLE APP CALLED JAYCOMMAND MAKES THIS 5TH WHEEL A SMART ONE! BLUETOOTH, FURNACE, 2 TVS, MOTORCYCLE WHEEL CLOCK & WINCH. 2 BUNKS IN REAR. Imagine controlling elements of an RV from the palm of your hand. Jayco, Inc. is making that possible with the launch of JAYCOMMAND™, was introduced at our annual Dealer Homecoming meeting in Las Vegas. This technology allows the user to control different features of the coach remotely from their smartphone or tablet. 

With the all-new JAYCOMMAND™ Smart RV System, you can control and monitor your tank levels and some of the most important features and amenities of your RV from virtually anywhere and you can stay connected to the comforts of your Jayco unit, even when you’re far from it. Gear up for this “smarter” camping experience!

SERTA KING SIZE MATTRESS.

Top 6 Floorplan Features

13'6" Garage length for all of your toys

Ample Counter Top Space with Ample Cabinet Storage

Optional Outside Kitchen Refrigerator and Cooktop Range

American-made Goodyear® "Beast Tires" and Dexter axles

2 in. Block Foam Fully Insulated Garage Floor

Painted front cap, MORryde® StepAbove entry steps

Weights & Measures

WEIGHTS

Unloaded Vehicle Weight (lbs) View Definition 12,000

Cargo Carrying Capacity (lbs) View Definition 4,900

Gross Vehicle Weight Rating (lbs) View Definition 16,900

Dry Hitch Weight (lbs) View Definition 2,710

MEASUREMENTS

Exterior travel length (pin to bumper) 39' 11"

Exterior Width 8' 6"

Interior Height (living area) 8' 3"

Interior Height (Bedroom) 6' 4"

Awning length 21'

TANK CAPACITIES

Fresh Water Capacity (gals) 106

Gray Tank Capacity (gals) 50

Gray Water Capacity (secondary) (gals) 37

Black Tank Capacity (gals) 50

Water Heater 10

MISC.

# of outside storage compartments 1

Furnace BTU 35,000

Propane (lbs) 60

Propane (gals) 14.15

Sleeping Capacity 7-8

Tire Size 16" Goodyear Tires (Made in the USA)

 

Tilbury Auto Sales RV Yamaha has been a locally owned family dealership serving Tilbury and the surrounding community for almost 30 years. We strive to provide exceptional customer service, honesty and a transparent approach to exceeding the needs of our clients. Our dedicated team of sales consultants is here to help you put the PASSION in your ride and give you the experience of a lifetime! Give us a click or a call today and let us help you get into your new vehicle, RV or power product!  *While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the images/stock images and information contained on these pages, we ask that you please verify any information in question with Tilbury Auto Sales RV Yamaha.

TILBURY/WINDSOR/ESSEX/LEAMINGTON/AMHERSTBURG/LASALLE/KINGSVILLE/LEAMINGTON/WHEATLEY/BELLE RIVER/EMERYVILLE/PUCE/DEERBROOK/ST JOACHIM/RUSCOM/COMBER/STONEY POINT/LIGHTHOUSE COVE/JEANETTES CREEK/MERLIN/CHATHAM/SARNIA/DRESDEN

*prices may be subject to change, taxing, licensing, freight/prep charges and admin fee of $299 extra

**AUTO PURCHASES: includes your FIRST FOUR oil changes FREE!

** POWERSPORT PURCHASES: includes your FIRST TWO oil changes FREE!

**RV/TRAILER PURCHASES: includes your FIRST FREE WINTERIZATION & SUMMERIZATION!

 

