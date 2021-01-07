+ taxes & licensing
TILBURY AUTO SALES & RV IS PROUD TO OFFER THIS 2020 JAYCO TALON 385T TOY HAULER 5TH WHEEL! ELECTRIC LEVELER. REAR RAMP. FIBERGLASS EXTERIOR. GENI ONAN 5500. SMART HOME JAYCO DOWNLOADABLE APP CALLED JAYCOMMAND MAKES THIS 5TH WHEEL A SMART ONE! BLUETOOTH, FURNACE, 2 TVS, MOTORCYCLE WHEEL CLOCK & WINCH. 2 BUNKS IN REAR. Imagine controlling elements of an RV from the palm of your hand. Jayco, Inc. is making that possible with the launch of JAYCOMMAND™, was introduced at our annual Dealer Homecoming meeting in Las Vegas. This technology allows the user to control different features of the coach remotely from their smartphone or tablet.
With the all-new JAYCOMMAND™ Smart RV System, you can control and monitor your tank levels and some of the most important features and amenities of your RV from virtually anywhere and you can stay connected to the comforts of your Jayco unit, even when you’re far from it. Gear up for this “smarter” camping experience!
SERTA KING SIZE MATTRESS.
Top 6 Floorplan Features
13'6" Garage length for all of your toys
Ample Counter Top Space with Ample Cabinet Storage
Optional Outside Kitchen Refrigerator and Cooktop Range
American-made Goodyear® "Beast Tires" and Dexter axles
2 in. Block Foam Fully Insulated Garage Floor
Painted front cap, MORryde® StepAbove entry steps
Weights & Measures
WEIGHTS
Unloaded Vehicle Weight (lbs) View Definition 12,000
Cargo Carrying Capacity (lbs) View Definition 4,900
Gross Vehicle Weight Rating (lbs) View Definition 16,900
Dry Hitch Weight (lbs) View Definition 2,710
MEASUREMENTS
Exterior travel length (pin to bumper) 39' 11"
Exterior Width 8' 6"
Interior Height (living area) 8' 3"
Interior Height (Bedroom) 6' 4"
Awning length 21'
TANK CAPACITIES
Fresh Water Capacity (gals) 106
Gray Tank Capacity (gals) 50
Gray Water Capacity (secondary) (gals) 37
Black Tank Capacity (gals) 50
Water Heater 10
MISC.
# of outside storage compartments 1
Furnace BTU 35,000
Propane (lbs) 60
Propane (gals) 14.15
Sleeping Capacity 7-8
Tire Size 16" Goodyear Tires (Made in the USA)
Tilbury Auto Sales RV Yamaha has been a locally owned family dealership serving Tilbury and the surrounding community for almost 30 years. We strive to provide exceptional customer service, honesty and a transparent approach to exceeding the needs of our clients. Our dedicated team of sales consultants is here to help you put the PASSION in your ride and give you the experience of a lifetime! Give us a click or a call today and let us help you get into your new vehicle, RV or power product! *While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the images/stock images and information contained on these pages, we ask that you please verify any information in question with Tilbury Auto Sales RV Yamaha.
