2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee
LIMITED 4X4
Location
Andre Lanoue Sales
75 Mill St West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 9220549
- Stock #: 72625
- VIN: 1C4RJFBG5LC342936
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Bright White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 44,802 KM
Vehicle Description
Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 Engine w/ Stop/Start.
Transmission: 8-speed TorqueFlite Automatic Transmission.
Four-Wheel Drive
Exterior Features: 20-Inch Polished Aluminum Wheels w/Tech-Grey Pockets, Heated/Power Mirrors.
Safety/Functional Features: Blind-Spot Monitoring, Rear Cross-Path Detection, Rear ParkView/Park-Sense, Back-Up Camera, Rear Park Assist System, Hill Descent Control, Keyless Enter 'n Go w/ Push-Button Start, Remote Proximity Keyless Entry, Remote Keyless Entry, Quad-Lens Halogen Headlamps, Electronic Stability Control, 4-Wheel Traction Control, Hill Start Assist, Hands-free Communication w/Bluetooth Streaming.
Optional Features: Heated Leather Bucket Seats, Power Sunroof, Uconnect 4C GPS Navigation w/ 8.4-inch display, Instrument Cluster w/ Off-Road Display Pages, Touchscreen Display 4G LTE Wi–Fi Hot Spot, HD radio.
Fuel Economy:
12.7
L/100km
City
9.6
L/100km
Highway
11.3
L/100km
Combined
Here at Amfar/Andre Lanoue Sales & Leasing in Tilbury, we take pride in providing the public with a wide variety of high quality pre-owned vehicles. We recondition and certify our vehicle’s to a level of excellence that exceeds the status quo. We treat our customers like family and provide the highest level of service from start to finish. If you’d like a smooth and stress free car shopping experience, give one of our sales associates a call at 1-844-682-3325 to help you find your next new-to-you vehicle!
Vehicle Features
