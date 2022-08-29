Menu
2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee

44,802 KM

Details Description Features

$45,990

+ tax & licensing
$45,990

+ taxes & licensing

Andre Lanoue Sales

1-844-682-3325

LIMITED 4X4

Location

Andre Lanoue Sales

75 Mill St West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0

1-844-682-3325

Certified

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$45,990

+ taxes & licensing

44,802KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9220549
  • Stock #: 72625
  • VIN: 1C4RJFBG5LC342936

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bright White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 44,802 KM

Vehicle Description

Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 Engine w/ Stop/Start.

 

Transmission: 8-speed TorqueFlite Automatic Transmission. 

Four-Wheel Drive

Exterior Features: 20-Inch Polished Aluminum Wheels w/Tech-Grey Pockets, Heated/Power Mirrors.

Safety/Functional Features: Blind-Spot Monitoring, Rear Cross-Path Detection, Rear ParkView/Park-Sense, Back-Up Camera,  Rear Park Assist System, Hill Descent Control, Keyless Enter 'n Go w/ Push-Button Start, Remote Proximity Keyless Entry, Remote Keyless Entry, Quad-Lens Halogen Headlamps, Electronic Stability Control, 4-Wheel Traction Control, Hill Start Assist, Hands-free Communication w/Bluetooth Streaming.

Optional Features: Heated Leather Bucket Seats, Power Sunroof,  Uconnect 4C GPS Navigation w/ 8.4-inch display, Instrument Cluster w/ Off-Road Display Pages, Touchscreen Display 4G LTE Wi–Fi Hot Spot, HD radio.

Fuel Economy:

12.7

L/100km

City

9.6

L/100km

Highway

11.3

L/100km

Combined

 

Here at Amfar/Andre Lanoue Sales & Leasing in Tilbury, we take pride in providing the public with a wide variety of high quality pre-owned vehicles. We recondition and certify our vehicle’s to a level of excellence that exceeds the status quo. We treat our customers like family and provide the highest level of service from start to finish. If you’d like a smooth and stress free car shopping experience, give one of our sales associates a call at 1-844-682-3325 to help you find your next new-to-you vehicle!

Although we try to take great care in being accurate with the information in the listing, from time to time errors occur. The vehicle is priced as it's physically equipped. Minor variances will not effect pricing if occured. Please verify the vehicle is "as expected" when you visit. 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Proximity Key
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Balance of Factory Warranty
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

