Menu
Account
Sign In
All Vehicles come with Car Proof so you know exactly what youre buying. All our vehicles are certified and safety tested. Professionally detailed. Serving Chatham, Tilbury, Windsor, Essex, Amherstberg, La Salle, Ridgetown, Blenheim, Sarnia, Merlin, Leamington, Harrow,Thamesville, Blenheim, London, Woodstock and Toronto.

2020 Kia Forte

131,419 KM

Details Description Features

$16,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2020 Kia Forte

EX

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Kia Forte

EX

Location

Lakeshore Auto

26 Mill St W, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0

5196822634

  1. 11352580
  2. 11352580
  3. 11352580
  4. 11352580
  5. 11352580
  6. 11352580
  7. 11352580
  8. 11352580
  9. 11352580
  10. 11352580
  11. 11352580
  12. 11352580
  13. 11352580
  14. 11352580
  15. 11352580
  16. 11352580
  17. 11352580
  18. 11352580
  19. 11352580
Contact Seller

$16,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
131,419KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3KPF54AD0LE225082

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # K11127-1
  • Mileage 131,419 KM

Vehicle Description

All Vehicles come with Car Proof so you know exactly what you're buying. All our vehicles are certified and safety tested. Professionally detailed. Serving Chatham, Tilbury, Windsor, Essex, Amherstberg, La Salle, Ridgetown, Blenheim, Sarnia, Merlin, Leamington, Harrow,Thamesville, Blenheim, London, Woodstock and Toronto.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Lakeshore Auto

Used 2016 Dodge Dart SXT SPORT RALLYE for sale in Tilbury, ON
2016 Dodge Dart SXT SPORT RALLYE 159,537 KM $10,999 + tax & lic
Used 2017 GMC Terrain SLT for sale in Tilbury, ON
2017 GMC Terrain SLT 94,760 KM $19,999 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Ford Explorer SPORT for sale in Tilbury, ON
2015 Ford Explorer SPORT 205,074 KM $14,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Lakeshore Auto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Lakeshore Auto

Lakeshore Auto

26 Mill St W, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519682XXXX

(click to show)

5196822634

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$16,999

+ taxes & licensing

Lakeshore Auto

5196822634

Contact Seller
2020 Kia Forte