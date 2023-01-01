$19,990+ tax & licensing
$19,990
+ taxes & licensing
Lally Chevrolet
1-888-887-9696
2020 Kia Soul
EX+
Location
Lally Chevrolet
85 Mill St W, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0
1-888-887-9696
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$19,990
+ taxes & licensing
79,546KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10505889
- Stock #: R03280
- VIN: KNDJ33AU2L7064745
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Hatchback
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 79,546 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Additional Features
CVT
Lally Chevrolet
85 Mill St W, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0