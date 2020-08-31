2020 Nexus Bentley

+ taxes & licensing
519-682-2407
20600 County Road 42 West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0
519-682-2407
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
+ taxes & licensing
.Tilbury Auto Sales RV & Yamaha is excited to offer this 2020 NexusRV Maybach 37m!
SPECS
+ Ford V10 Gas Engine
+ Ford F-53 22,000 GVWR Chassis w/22.5″ Tires
+ Power Driver and Passenger Seats
+ Touch Screen Radio w/Backup Camera
+ Bluetooth/Sirius Capable
+ Emergency Start Switch
+ 7,500 lb. Hitch w/Connector w/7-Way Plug
+ Electric Front Shade
+ Half Moon Courtesy Light in Stepwell
+ MCD Manual Cockpit Shades (2)
+ Double Electric Entry Step
HEATING AND COOLING
+ Dash A/C
+ Two 13,500 BTU A/Cs Bedroom & Living Room
+ 40,000 BTU Furnace
+ Heated & Enclosed Holding Tanks
+ HVAC Metal Ducting
+ Above Floor Heat Ducts
ELECTRICAL
+ Battery Disconnect
+ 2 Deep Cycle Coach Battery 12 Volt
+ 50 Amp Service, 12 Volt Distribution Panel
+ 55 Amp, 12 Volt Power Converter
+ Water Heater By-Pass Kit
+ 6 Gallon Gas/Electric Water Heater
+ 5.5 Onan Gas Generator
+ Exterior TV Cable Jack
+ Generator Auto Transfer Switch
+ Exterior Security Light
+ Electric Patio Awning w/LED Lighting
+ Digital Satellite System Prewired
APPLIANCES
+ Refrigerator w/Freezer (7.5 Cu Ft)
+ LP Gas Tank & Leak Detector
+ Carbon Monoxide Detector
+ Over-the-Range Microwave w/Exhaust Fan
+ Stainless Steel 3 Burner Stove Top
+ 50? TV On Feature Wall
+ Washer and Dryer Prep
+ Water Filtration System Throughout
MEASUREMENTS
Length 37' 5"
Ceiling Height 84"
Exterior Height w/AC 12' 10"
Exterior Width 8' 5"
Fresh Water Tank 80 GaL
Grey Tank 86 GaL
Black Tank 43 GaL
LP Gas Tank 20.3 GaL
Tilbury Auto Sales RV Yamaha has been a locally owned family dealer serving Tilbury and the surrounding community for over 25 years. We strive to provide exceptional customer service, honesty and a transparent approach to exceeding the needs of our clients. Give us a click or a call today and let us help you get into your new vehicle, RV or power product! *While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the stock images and information contained on these pages, we ask that you please verify any information in question with Tilbury Auto Sales RV Yamaha
*prices subject to change, taxing and licensing and admin fee of $299 extra
**AUTO PURCHASES: includes your FIRST FOUR oil changes FREE!
** POWERSPORT PURCHASES: includes your FIRST TWO oil changes FREE!
**RV/TRAILER PURCHASES: includes your FIRST FREE WINTERIZATION & SUMMERIZATION!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
20600 County Road 42 West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0