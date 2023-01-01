Menu
2020 RAM 1500 Classic

92,895 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Lally Chevrolet

1-888-887-9696

2020 RAM 1500 Classic

2020 RAM 1500 Classic

ST

2020 RAM 1500 Classic

ST

Location

Lally Chevrolet

85 Mill St W, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0

1-888-887-9696

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

92,895KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10488129
  • Stock #: R03277
  • VIN: 3C6RR7KT5LG290613

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # R03277
  • Mileage 92,895 KM

Vehicle Description

Don't see what you're looking for? Pre-Order Your NewChevrolethere!!







Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
8 speed automatic

Lally Chevrolet

Lally Chevrolet

85 Mill St W, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0

