Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 RAM 3500

72,315 KM

Details Description Features

$95,001

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$95,001

+ taxes & licensing

Andre Lanoue Sales

1-844-682-3325

Contact Seller
2020 RAM 3500

2020 RAM 3500

Laramie Longhorn

Watch This Vehicle

2020 RAM 3500

Laramie Longhorn

Location

Andre Lanoue Sales

75 Mill St West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0

1-844-682-3325

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$95,001

+ taxes & licensing

72,315KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8463636
  • Stock #: 72501
  • VIN: 3C63R3FLXLG205046

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 72,315 KM

Vehicle Description

3500 Heavy Duty !! Cummins Diesel !!

Lifted !! Power Boards !!

 

 

Here at Lanoue Sales & Leasing in Tilbury, we take pride in providing the public with a wide variety of high quality pre-owned vehicles. We recondition and certify our vehicle’s to a level of excellence that exceeds the status quo. We treat our customers like family and provide the highest level of service from start to finish. If you’d like a smooth and stress free car shopping experience, give one of our sales associates a call at 1-844-682-3325 to help you find your next new-to-you vehicle!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Push Button Start
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Leather Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Andre Lanoue Sales

2018 Honda HR-V EX-L...
 71,303 KM
$27,990 + tax & lic
2018 Nissan Kicks SV
 63,421 KM
$25,890 + tax & lic
2019 Nissan Kicks SV
 30,771 KM
$26,990 + tax & lic

Email Andre Lanoue Sales

Andre Lanoue Sales

Andre Lanoue Sales

75 Mill St West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0

Call Dealer

1-844-682-XXXX

(click to show)

1-844-682-3325

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory