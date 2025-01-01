2020 Toyota Tacoma

Menu
Engine: 3.5 liter V6 with 278 horsepower and 265 lb-ft of torque Transmission: 6-speed automatic

Safety and Security 

Lane departure warning accident avoidance system Pre-collision safety system Post-collision safety system Dual front side-mounted airbags Front and rear head airbags Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation Stability control Traction control Child seat anchor  Rear door child safety locks 4-wheel ABS Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakes Emergency braking assist Tire pressure monitoring

Interior Features

Keyless ignition , Tilt and telescopic steering wheel , Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel , Power steering , Rear view camera , Wireless charging , Adaptive cruise control , Front and rear cupholders , Front and rear door pockets , Overhead console with storage , Front seatback storage , Leather steering wheel , Single zone front air conditioning , Dual vanity mirrors , Electrochromatic inside rearview mirror , Turn signal in mirrors -webkit-font-smoothing: antialiased; width: 672px; max-width: 100%; color: #2a3546; font-family: Helvetica Neue, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; margin-bottom: 0px !important;><colgroup class=vehicle-columns style=box-sizing: inherit; -webkit-font-smoothing: antialiased;><col class=feature style=box-sizing: inherit; -webkit-font-smoothing: antialiased; width: 336px; /><col class=value style=box-sizing: inherit; -webkit-font-smoothing: antialiased; width: 336px; /></colgroup><tbody style=box-sizing: inherit; -webkit-font-smoothing: antialiased;><tr style=box-sizing: inherit; -webkit-font-smoothing: antialiased;><th class=py-0_75 ps-0 pe-0_5 style=box-sizing: inherit; -webkit-font-smoothing: antialiased; text-align: left; padding: 0.75rem; vertical-align: top; border-top: none; border-bottom: 1px solid #eef1f6; scope=row> </th><td class=py-0_75 ps-0_5 pe-0 style=box-sizing: inherit; -webkit-font-smoothing: antialiased; padding: 0.75rem; vertical-align: top; border-top: none; border-bottom: 1px solid #eef1f6;> </td></tr><tr style=box-sizing: inherit; -webkit-font-smoothing: antialiased;><th class=py-0_75 ps-0 pe-0_5 style=box-sizing: inherit; -webkit-font-smoothing: antialiased; text-align: left; padding: 0.75rem; vertical-align: top; border-top: none; border-bottom: 1px solid #eef1f6; scope=row> </th><td class=py-0_75 ps-0_5 pe-0 style=box-sizing: inherit; -webkit-font-smoothing: antialiased; padding: 0.75rem; vertical-align: top; border-top: none; border-bottom: 1px solid #eef1f6;> </td></tr><tr style=box-sizing: inherit; -webkit-font-smoothing: antialiased;><th class=py-0_75 ps-0 pe-0_5 style=box-sizing: inherit; -webkit-font-smoothing: antialiased; text-align: left; padding: 0.75rem; vertical-align: top; border-top: none; border-bottom: 1px solid #eef1f6; scope=row> </th><td class=py-0_75 ps-0_5 pe-0 style=box-sizing: inherit; -webkit-font-smoothing: antialiased; padding: 0.75rem; vertical-align: top; border-top: none; border-bottom: 1px solid #eef1f6;> </td></tr></tbody></table><div class=content-collapse isEclipseFade style=box-sizing: inherit; -webkit-font-smoothing: antialiased; color: #2a3546; font-family: Helvetica Neue, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; data-tracking-id=view_content_summary> </div><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-bottom: 1rem; margin-top: 0px; color: #212529; font-family: -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Helvetica Neue, Arial, Noto Sans, Liberation Sans, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 16px; background-color: #ffffff; text-align: center; line-height: 1;> </p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-bottom: 1rem; margin-top: 0px; color: #212529; font-family: -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Helvetica Neue, Arial, Noto Sans, Liberation Sans, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 16px; background-color: #ffffff; text-align: center; line-height: 1;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-family: arial, helvetica, sans-serif;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; Here at Lanoue/Amfar Sales, Service & Leasing in Tilbury, we take pride in providing the public with a wide variety of High-Quality Pre-owned Vehicles. We recondition and certify our vehicles to a level of excellence that exceeds the Status Quo. We treat our Customers like family and provide the highest level of service from Start to Finish. If you'd like a smooth & stress-free car shopping experience, give one of our Sales Associates a call at 1-844-682-3325 to help you find your next NEW-TO-YOU vehicle!

Although we try to take great care in being accurate with the information in this listing, from time to time, errors occur. The vehicle is priced as it is physically equipped. Minor variances will not effect pricing. Please verify the vehicle is As Expected when you visit. Thank You!

2020 Toyota Tacoma

87,250 KM

$41,995

+ tax & licensing
2020 Toyota Tacoma

TRD Off Road

12264106

2020 Toyota Tacoma

TRD Off Road

Andre Lanoue Sales

75 Mill St West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0

1-844-682-3325

Certified

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$41,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
87,250KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5TFCZ5AN6LX215226

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 72733
  • Mileage 87,250 KM

  • Engine: 3.5 liter V6 with 278 horsepower and 265 lb-ft of torque
  • Transmission: 6-speed automatic
Safety and Security 

Lane departure warning accident avoidance system Pre-collision safety system Post-collision safety system Dual front side-mounted airbags Front and rear head airbags Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation Stability control Traction control Child seat anchor  Rear door child safety locks 4-wheel ABS Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakes Emergency braking assist Tire pressure monitoring

Interior Features

Keyless ignition , Tilt and telescopic steering wheel , Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel , Power steering , Rear view camera , Wireless charging , Adaptive cruise control , Front and rear cupholders , Front and rear door pockets , Overhead console with storage , Front seatback storage , Leather steering wheel , Single zone front air conditioning , Dual vanity mirrors , Electrochromatic inside rearview mirror , Turn signal in mirrors

       

 

Here at Lanoue/Amfar Sales, Service & Leasing in Tilbury, we take pride in providing the public with a wide variety of High-Quality Pre-owned Vehicles. We recondition and certify our vehicles to a level of excellence that exceeds the Status Quo. We treat our Customers like family and provide the highest level of service from Start to Finish. If you’d like a smooth & stress-free car shopping experience, give one of our Sales Associates a call at 1-844-682-3325 to help you find your next NEW-TO-YOU vehicle!

Although we try to take great care in being accurate with the information in this listing, from time to time, errors occur. The vehicle is priced as it is physically equipped. Minor variances will not effect pricing. Please verify the vehicle is "As Expected" when you visit. Thank You!

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Brake Assist
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Andre Lanoue Sales

Andre Lanoue Sales

75 Mill St West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0
1-844-682-3325

$41,995

+ taxes & licensing

Andre Lanoue Sales

1-844-682-3325

2020 Toyota Tacoma