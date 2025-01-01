$41,995+ tax & licensing
2020 Toyota Tacoma
TRD Off Road
Location
Andre Lanoue Sales
75 Mill St West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0
1-844-682-3325
Certified
$41,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 72733
- Mileage 87,250 KM
Vehicle Description
-
- Engine: 3.5 liter V6 with 278 horsepower and 265 lb-ft of torque
- Transmission: 6-speed automatic
-
Safety and Security
Lane departure warning accident avoidance system Pre-collision safety system Post-collision safety system Dual front side-mounted airbags Front and rear head airbags Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation Stability control Traction control Child seat anchor Rear door child safety locks 4-wheel ABS Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakes Emergency braking assist Tire pressure monitoring
Interior Features
Keyless ignition , Tilt and telescopic steering wheel , Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel , Power steering , Rear view camera , Wireless charging , Adaptive cruise control , Front and rear cupholders , Front and rear door pockets , Overhead console with storage , Front seatback storage , Leather steering wheel , Single zone front air conditioning , Dual vanity mirrors , Electrochromatic inside rearview mirror , Turn signal in mirrors
