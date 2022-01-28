Menu
2020 Toyota Tacoma

56,667 KM

Details Features

$47,995

+ tax & licensing
Lally Ford

519-682-3434

Base, One Owner, 4x4!!

Location

78 Mill St West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0

56,667KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8172820
  • Stock #: 545B
  • VIN: 5TFDZ5BN7LX050774

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 56,667 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

78 Mill St West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0

