2020 Toyota Tacoma
Base, One Owner, 4x4!!
78 Mill St West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0
$47,995
+ taxes & licensing
56,667KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8172820
- Stock #: 545B
- VIN: 5TFDZ5BN7LX050774
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 56,667 KM
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
4x4
6 Speed Automatic
Lally Ford
78 Mill St West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0