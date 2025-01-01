$22,995+ tax & licensing
2020 Volkswagen Jetta
Highline Local Trade, Low Km’s!!
Location
Lally Ford
78 Mill St West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0
519-682-3434
Used
43,084KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3VWEB7BU2LM007331
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # LFBR00482A
- Mileage 43,084 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Additional Features
8 speed automatic
