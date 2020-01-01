2020 Yamaha EF3000ISE

4 hours on the generator



Despite its sizeable power, the EF3000iSE is whisper-quiet, producing noise levels ranging from 54.5 to a maximum of 61 dB - and because it's mounted on four wheels, moving it around couldn't be easier. The Smart Throttle / Economy Control feature automatically adjusts engine speed to match the load, for greater fuel efficiency and reduced engine wear.

The EF3000iSE leverages innovative inverter technology, producing quiet, high-quality power and exhaust that clears the world's toughest emissions standards. Powered by Yamaha's MZ175; 171cc, air-cooled (fan assist), OHV, 2-valve, 4-stroke, single cylinder engine with electronic transistor controlled (TC) ignition.

Call us at 519-682-2407 or visit our lot at 20600 HWY #42, Tilbury, Ontario. Canada. + pdi and prep charges

