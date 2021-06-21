Menu
2020 Yamaha EX DELUXE

0 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Tilbury Auto Sales and RV Inc.

519-682-2407

2020 Yamaha EX DELUXE

2020 Yamaha EX DELUXE

2020 Yamaha EX DELUXE

Tilbury Auto Sales and RV Inc.

20600 County Road 42 West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0

519-682-2407

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

CALL
Used
Good Condition
  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Body Style Personal Watercraft
  • Mileage 0 KM

TILBURY AUTO SALES & RV YAMAHA IS PROUD TO OFFER THIS 2020 YAMAHA EX DELUXE WAVERUNNER!

 

KEY FEATURES

TR-1 four-stroke marine engine. The EX is powered by Yamaha's award-winning TR-1 three-cylinder marine engine that is 40 percent smaller in size, 20 percent lighter in weight and provides better fuel economy than Yamaha's previous four-cylinder Yamaha MR-1 engine. 

Electronic Fuel Injection (EFI): Delivers a smooth, high power output with low fuel consumption and low exhaust emissions. 

Specially Designed, One-piece Cylinder and Crankcase Assembly: Provides tremendous engine rigidity that's lighter and stiffer than two-piece designs.

 

ENGINE TYPE 3-Cylinder, 4-Stroke TR-1 Yamaha Marine Engine

BORE AND STROKE 82 x 66.2 mm

DISPLACEMENT 1,049 cc

FUEL Regular Unleaded

LUBRICATION Dry sump

COOLING Open Looped, water

IGNITION Direct Ignition

COMPRESSION RATIO 11:1

FUEL DELIVERY EFI (Electronic Fuel Injection)

SPARK PLUG NGKCR9EB

PUMP 144 mm High-pressure

TRANSMISSION Direct Drive from Engine

IMPELLER 3-blade, 13.4" pitch, Stainless Steel

FUEL CAPACITY 50L (13.2 US gal)

OIL CAPACITY 3.5L (0.9 US gal)

VEHICLE CAPACITY 1, 2, or 3 person / 220 kg (485 lbs)

STORAGE CAPACITY 29L (7.7 US gal)

HULL MATERIAL SMC - Sheet Moulded Compound

WARRANTY 1 year limited

LENGTH 3.14 m (123.6 in)

WIDTH 1.13 m (44.5 in)

HEIGHT 1.15 m (45.3 in)

DRY WEIGHT 272 kg (600 lbs)

 

Tilbury Auto Sales RV Yamaha has been a locally owned family dealership serving Tilbury and the surrounding community for almost 30 years. We strive to provide exceptional customer service, honesty and a transparent approach to exceeding the needs of our clients. Our dedicated team of sales consultants is here to help you put the PASSION in your ride and give you the experience of a lifetime!

TILBURY/WINDSOR/ESSEX/LEAMINGTON/AMHERSTBURG/LASALLE/KINGSVILLE/LEAMINGTON/WHEATLEY/BELLE RIVER/EMERYVILLE/PUCE/DEERBROOK/ST JOACHIM/RUSCOM/COMBER/STONEY POINT/LIGHTHOUSE COVE/JEANETTES CREEK/MERLIN/CHATHAM/SARNIA/DRESDEN

*prices may be subject to change, taxing, licensing, freight/prep charges and admin fee of $299 extra

Tilbury Auto Sales and RV Inc.

Tilbury Auto Sales and RV Inc.

20600 County Road 42 West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0

