2020 Yamaha EX DELUXE

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL + taxes & licensing C A L L Used Good Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7469388

7469388 Stock #: USE526

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Green

Body Style Personal Watercraft

Stock # USE526

Mileage 0 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.