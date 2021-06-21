+ taxes & licensing
519-682-2407
20600 County Road 42 West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0
519-682-2407
TILBURY AUTO SALES & RV YAMAHA IS PROUD TO OFFER THIS 2020 YAMAHA EX DELUXE WAVERUNNER!
KEY FEATURES
TR-1 four-stroke marine engine. The EX is powered by Yamaha's award-winning TR-1 three-cylinder marine engine that is 40 percent smaller in size, 20 percent lighter in weight and provides better fuel economy than Yamaha's previous four-cylinder Yamaha MR-1 engine.
Electronic Fuel Injection (EFI): Delivers a smooth, high power output with low fuel consumption and low exhaust emissions.
Specially Designed, One-piece Cylinder and Crankcase Assembly: Provides tremendous engine rigidity that's lighter and stiffer than two-piece designs.
ENGINE TYPE 3-Cylinder, 4-Stroke TR-1 Yamaha Marine Engine
BORE AND STROKE 82 x 66.2 mm
DISPLACEMENT 1,049 cc
FUEL Regular Unleaded
LUBRICATION Dry sump
COOLING Open Looped, water
IGNITION Direct Ignition
COMPRESSION RATIO 11:1
FUEL DELIVERY EFI (Electronic Fuel Injection)
SPARK PLUG NGKCR9EB
PUMP 144 mm High-pressure
TRANSMISSION Direct Drive from Engine
IMPELLER 3-blade, 13.4" pitch, Stainless Steel
FUEL CAPACITY 50L (13.2 US gal)
OIL CAPACITY 3.5L (0.9 US gal)
VEHICLE CAPACITY 1, 2, or 3 person / 220 kg (485 lbs)
STORAGE CAPACITY 29L (7.7 US gal)
HULL MATERIAL SMC - Sheet Moulded Compound
WARRANTY 1 year limited
LENGTH 3.14 m (123.6 in)
WIDTH 1.13 m (44.5 in)
HEIGHT 1.15 m (45.3 in)
DRY WEIGHT 272 kg (600 lbs)
Tilbury Auto Sales RV Yamaha has been a locally owned family dealership serving Tilbury and the surrounding community for almost 30 years. We strive to provide exceptional customer service, honesty and a transparent approach to exceeding the needs of our clients. Our dedicated team of sales consultants is here to help you put the PASSION in your ride and give you the experience of a lifetime! Give us a click or a call today and let us help you get into your new vehicle, RV or power product! *While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the images/stock images and information contained on these pages, we ask that you please verify any information in question with Tilbury Auto Sales RV Yamaha.
20600 County Road 42 West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0