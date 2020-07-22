Menu
2020 Yamaha FX CRUISER SVHO

0 KM

Details Description

$21,999

+ tax & licensing
Location

20600 County Road 42 West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0

$21,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue/Yellow
  • Body Style Personal Watercraft
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Engine 1-cylinder
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

Tilbury Auto Sales RV & Yamaha is excited to offer this new 2020 Yamaha FX Cruiser SVHO with 24hr stereo system as seen available for extra $500!

Tilbury Auto Sales RV Yamaha has been a locally owned family dealer serving Tilbury and the surrounding community for over 25 years. We strive to provide exceptional customer service, honesty and a transparent approach to exceeding the needs of our clients. Give us a click or a call today and let us help you get into your new vehicle, RV or power product!  *While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the stock images and information contained on these pages, we ask that you please verify any information in question with Tilbury Auto Sales RV Yamaha

*prices subject to change, taxing and licensing and admin fee of $299 extra

**AUTO PURCHASES: includes your FIRST FOUR oil changes FREE!
** POWERSPORT PURCHASES: includes your FIRST TWO oil changes FREE!
**RV/TRAILER PURCHASES: includes your FIRST FREE WINTERIZATION & SUMMERIZATION!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

