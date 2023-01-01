$CALL+ tax & licensing
2021 Cadillac CTS
SPORT
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
15,784KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9567694
- Stock #: R03057B
- VIN: 1G6DU5RK7M0133919
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 15,784 KM
Vehicle Description
Don't see what you're looking for? Pre-Order Your NewChevrolethere!!
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
AWD
10 Speed Automatic
Lally Chevrolet
85 Mill St W, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0