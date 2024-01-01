Menu
<p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 18pt;><strong>2021 CADILLAC ESCALADE </strong><strong>4WD 4DR SPORT</strong></span></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 18pt;><strong>DURAMAX 3.0L I6 DIESEL ENGINE</strong></span></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 14pt;>277 HORSEPOWER | 460 LB-FT OF TORQUE</span></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 14pt;>8.9L/100KM HIGHWAY | 12L/100KM CITY | 10.6L/100KM COMBINED</span></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 18pt;><strong>10-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION</strong></span></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 18pt;><strong>22 12-SPOKE DARK ANDROID WHEELS</strong></span></p><p style=text-align: center;> </p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 14pt;><strong>PERFORMANCE</strong></span></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 14pt;>Magnetic Ride Control, Automatic Stop/Start, Electronic Limited Slip Differential, Independent Rear Suspension</span></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 14pt;><strong>LUXURY & CONVENIENCE</strong></span></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 14pt;>AKG Studio 19-Speaker System, SiriusXM Radio Capable, Cadillac User Experience w/ 16.9 Diag. OLED Infotainment  Screen, Embedded Navigation, Voice Recognition, Wireless Apple Carplay & Wireless Android Auto Capability, 14.2 Diag. OLED  Reconfig. Cluster Display, 7.2 Diag. OLED Control Panel, Head-up Display, Wireless Device Charging, Passive Entry & Keyless Start, Adaptive Remote Start, Heated Steering Wheel, Seat Adjuster, Driver & Front Passenger Power 12-way, Includes 4-way Power Lumbar, Heated & Vented Front Seats, 2nd Row Bucket, Power Release, 2nd Row Heated Seats, 3rd Row 60/40 Split Bench, Power Folding Mulan Leather Seating Surfaces, Memory Settings for Driver Seat & Outside Mirrors, Power Tilt/Telescopic Steering Column, Power Outlet - 110-volt, Tri Zone Auto Climate Control, Rear Camera Mirror, Selectable Interior Lighting, Conversation Enhancement, Rainsense Front Wipers, Illuminated Door Handles, Power Panoramic Sunroof, Hands Free Power Liftgate, Intellibeam Auto High Beam, LED Headlamps / Tail Lamps, 22 12-spoke Dark Android Wheels</span></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 14pt;><strong>SAFETY & SECURITY</strong></span></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 14pt;>HD Surround Vision, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Safety Alert Seat, Forward Collision Alert, Front Pedestrian Braking, Rear Pedestrian Alert, Enhanced Auto Parking Assist, Teen Driver, Brake Pad Monitor, Theft-deterrent Package</span></p><p style=text-align: center;> </p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 14pt;><strong>OPTIONAL EQUIPMENT</strong></span></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 14pt;><em><span style=text-decoration: underline;>Driver Assist Tech Package:</span></em></span><br /><span style=font-size: 14pt;> Auto Seat Belt Tightening, Illuminated Sill Plates, Front And Rear, Soft Close/Cinching Doors, Reverse Automatic Braking, Air Ride Adaptive Suspension, Enhanced Automatic Emergency  Braking, Adaptive Cruise Control</span></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 14pt;><em><span style=text-decoration: underline;>Advanced Super Cruise</span></em></span></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 14pt;><em><span style=text-decoration: underline;>Brandy/ Dark Atmosphere Accents</span></em></span></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 14pt;><em><span style=text-decoration: underline;>Assist Steps:</span></em></span><br /><span style=font-size: 14pt;>Power Retractable w/ Perimeter Lighting</span></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=text-decoration: underline; font-size: 14pt;><em>Satin Steel Metallic </em></span></p>

79,449 KM

$89,995

Andre Lanoue Sales

75 Mill St West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0

1-844-682-3325

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

79,449KM
VIN 1GYS4FKT4MR386974

  • Exterior Colour Satin Steel Metallic
  • Interior Colour Brandy / Dark Atmosphere
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 79,449 KM

2021 CADILLAC ESCALADE 4WD 4DR SPORT

DURAMAX 3.0L I6 DIESEL ENGINE

277 HORSEPOWER | 460 LB-FT OF TORQUE

8.9L/100KM HIGHWAY | 12L/100KM CITY | 10.6L/100KM COMBINED

10-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION

22" 12-SPOKE DARK ANDROID WHEELS

 

PERFORMANCE

Magnetic Ride Control, Automatic Stop/Start, Electronic Limited Slip Differential, Independent Rear Suspension

LUXURY & CONVENIENCE

AKG Studio 19-Speaker System, SiriusXM Radio Capable, Cadillac User Experience w/ 16.9" Diag. OLED Infotainment  Screen, Embedded Navigation, Voice Recognition, Wireless Apple Carplay & Wireless Android Auto Capability, 14.2" Diag. OLED  Reconfig. Cluster Display, 7.2" Diag. OLED Control Panel, Head-up Display, Wireless Device Charging, Passive Entry & Keyless Start, Adaptive Remote Start, Heated Steering Wheel, Seat Adjuster, Driver & Front Passenger Power 12-way, Includes 4-way Power Lumbar, Heated & Vented Front Seats, 2nd Row Bucket, Power Release, 2nd Row Heated Seats, 3rd Row 60/40 Split Bench, Power Folding Mulan Leather Seating Surfaces, Memory Settings for Driver Seat & Outside Mirrors, Power Tilt/Telescopic Steering Column, Power Outlet - 110-volt, Tri Zone Auto Climate Control, Rear Camera Mirror, Selectable Interior Lighting, Conversation Enhancement, Rainsense Front Wipers, Illuminated Door Handles, Power Panoramic Sunroof, Hands Free Power Liftgate, Intellibeam Auto High Beam, LED Headlamps / Tail Lamps, 22" 12-spoke Dark Android Wheels

SAFETY & SECURITY

HD Surround Vision, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Safety Alert Seat, Forward Collision Alert, Front Pedestrian Braking, Rear Pedestrian Alert, Enhanced Auto Parking Assist, Teen Driver, Brake Pad Monitor, Theft-deterrent Package

 

OPTIONAL EQUIPMENT

Driver Assist Tech Package:
Auto Seat Belt Tightening, Illuminated Sill Plates, Front And Rear, Soft Close/Cinching Doors, Reverse Automatic Braking, Air Ride Adaptive Suspension, Enhanced Automatic Emergency  Braking, Adaptive Cruise Control

Advanced Super Cruise

Brandy/ Dark Atmosphere Accents

Assist Steps:
Power Retractable w/ Perimeter Lighting

Satin Steel Metallic 

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Push Button Start

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Forward Collision Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Auto Hold Brake

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Luggage Rack
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Running Boards/Side Steps

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Navigation System
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Apple CarPlay
Wireless Charger

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Android Auto

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Quads / Captains
Cooled Seats
Air Conditioned Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty Available
Balance of Factory Warranty

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Mirror Memory
Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Automatic High Beams

Heads-Up Display
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Active suspension
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate
Automatic Parking

75 Mill St West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0
1-844-682-3325

