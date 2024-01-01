$89,995+ tax & licensing
2021 Cadillac Escalade
4WD 4dr Sport
2021 Cadillac Escalade
4WD 4dr Sport
Location
Andre Lanoue Sales
75 Mill St West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0
1-844-682-3325
Certified
$89,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Satin Steel Metallic
- Interior Colour Brandy / Dark Atmosphere
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 79,449 KM
Vehicle Description
2021 CADILLAC ESCALADE 4WD 4DR SPORT
DURAMAX 3.0L I6 DIESEL ENGINE
277 HORSEPOWER | 460 LB-FT OF TORQUE
8.9L/100KM HIGHWAY | 12L/100KM CITY | 10.6L/100KM COMBINED
10-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION
22" 12-SPOKE DARK ANDROID WHEELS
PERFORMANCE
Magnetic Ride Control, Automatic Stop/Start, Electronic Limited Slip Differential, Independent Rear Suspension
LUXURY & CONVENIENCE
AKG Studio 19-Speaker System, SiriusXM Radio Capable, Cadillac User Experience w/ 16.9" Diag. OLED Infotainment Screen, Embedded Navigation, Voice Recognition, Wireless Apple Carplay & Wireless Android Auto Capability, 14.2" Diag. OLED Reconfig. Cluster Display, 7.2" Diag. OLED Control Panel, Head-up Display, Wireless Device Charging, Passive Entry & Keyless Start, Adaptive Remote Start, Heated Steering Wheel, Seat Adjuster, Driver & Front Passenger Power 12-way, Includes 4-way Power Lumbar, Heated & Vented Front Seats, 2nd Row Bucket, Power Release, 2nd Row Heated Seats, 3rd Row 60/40 Split Bench, Power Folding Mulan Leather Seating Surfaces, Memory Settings for Driver Seat & Outside Mirrors, Power Tilt/Telescopic Steering Column, Power Outlet - 110-volt, Tri Zone Auto Climate Control, Rear Camera Mirror, Selectable Interior Lighting, Conversation Enhancement, Rainsense Front Wipers, Illuminated Door Handles, Power Panoramic Sunroof, Hands Free Power Liftgate, Intellibeam Auto High Beam, LED Headlamps / Tail Lamps, 22" 12-spoke Dark Android Wheels
SAFETY & SECURITY
HD Surround Vision, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Safety Alert Seat, Forward Collision Alert, Front Pedestrian Braking, Rear Pedestrian Alert, Enhanced Auto Parking Assist, Teen Driver, Brake Pad Monitor, Theft-deterrent Package
OPTIONAL EQUIPMENT
Driver Assist Tech Package:
Auto Seat Belt Tightening, Illuminated Sill Plates, Front And Rear, Soft Close/Cinching Doors, Reverse Automatic Braking, Air Ride Adaptive Suspension, Enhanced Automatic Emergency Braking, Adaptive Cruise Control
Advanced Super Cruise
Brandy/ Dark Atmosphere Accents
Assist Steps:
Power Retractable w/ Perimeter Lighting
Satin Steel Metallic
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Comfort
Warranty
Convenience
Security
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Andre Lanoue Sales
Email Andre Lanoue Sales
Andre Lanoue Sales
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
1-844-682-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
1-844-682-3325