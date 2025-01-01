Menu
2021 Cadillac XT4

67,930 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

Luxury Awd, Leather, Low Km’s!!

12777698

Luxury Awd, Leather, Low Km’s!!

Location

Lally Ford

78 Mill St West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0

519-682-3434

Used
67,930KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1GYAZAR4XMF053355

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 67,930 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

9 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

78 Mill St West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0
519-682-3434

519-682-3434

