2021 Chevrolet Camaro

5,090 KM

$40,999

+ tax & licensing
$40,999

+ taxes & licensing

Lakeshore Auto

5196822634

2021 Chevrolet Camaro

2021 Chevrolet Camaro

2LT

2021 Chevrolet Camaro

2LT

Location

Lakeshore Auto

26 Mill St W, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0

5196822634

$40,999

+ taxes & licensing

5,090KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8931049
  • Stock #: K10263
  • VIN: 1G1FD1RS1M0135253

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # K10263
  • Mileage 5,090 KM

Vehicle Description

All Vehicles come with Car Proof so you know exactly what you're buying. All our vehicles are certified and safety tested. Professionally detailed. Serving Chatham, Tilbury, Windsor, Essex, Amherstberg, La Salle, Ridgetown, Blenheim, Sarnia, Merlin, Leamington, Harrow,Thamesville, Blenheim, London, Woodstock and Toronto.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
Rear Wheel Drive
10 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

