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2021 Chevrolet Colorado
4WD Crew Cab 141"
2021 Chevrolet Colorado
4WD Crew Cab 141"
Location
Fusion Auto Sales
37 Mill St West, Box 157, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0
519-682-2229
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Grey - Light
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 154,153 KM
Vehicle Description
UNIT IN TRANSIT.
Looking for a capable and stylish truck that can handle both your daily commute and weekend adventures? Fusion Auto Sales has the perfect solution with this striking black 2021 Chevrolet Colorado 4WD Crew Cab. Its sleek exterior is complemented by a comfortable and refined light grey interior, offering a premium feel for every journey. Under the hood, the robust 3.6L V6 engine provides ample power, while the legendary 4-wheel drive system ensures you have the traction and confidence to conquer any terrain, no matter the weather. This Colorado isn't just a truck; it's your dependable partner for work and play.
With 154,153 kilometers on the odometer, this 2021 Chevrolet Colorado has been well-traveled and is ready for many more adventures. Its spacious crew cab design means there's plenty of room for passengers, making it ideal for families or hauling your crew. The automatic transmission ensures a smooth and effortless driving experience, while the truck bed is ready to accommodate all your gear. Come down to Fusion Auto Sales and see how this versatile pickup truck can elevate your driving experience.
Here are five features that make this 2021 Chevrolet Colorado truly stand out:
- Powerful 3.6L V6 Engine: Experience exhilarating performance and responsive acceleration, perfect for towing and hauling with ease.
- Go-Anywhere 4-Wheel Drive: Conquer Canadian winters and off-road trails with unwavering confidence and superior traction.
- Spacious Crew Cab Design: Enjoy maximum comfort and flexibility with ample seating for passengers and all your gear.
- Sleek Black Exterior: Turn heads with a timeless and sophisticated look that exudes power and style.
- Smooth Automatic Transmission: Effortless gear changes provide a comfortable and convenient driving experience for any situation.
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The Fusion Philosophy
At Fusion Auto Sales, we put more effort into buying our vehicles than we do trying to sell them. By constantly monitoring what other car lots are doing, we strive to be the lowest priced dealer in our market. We won’t purchase a vehicle to “fill a hole”. We know that the vehicles on our lot are great value for the money and smart shoppers realize that also. Adhering to this philosophy makes it easy for our customers. If they find a vehicle on our lot that fulfills their needs and wants, they know that they’re getting great value.
If we don’t have what you’re looking for, we can find it! Over 150 customers have saved thousands of dollars buy joining our” locate club”. People that know what they want and what they want to pay (within reason of course), get the vehicle of their dreams and enjoy huge savings. Contact us for details.
Fusion Auto Sales is in Tilbury, Ont. located between Windsor and London right off the 401. We are among 7 dealerships within a ½ kilometer distance which is great for out of town shoppers. We began satisfying customers in 2009 and have been doing so ever since. In 2012 Fusion was recognized as 1 of the 50 fastest growing companies in Canada. And then, in 2018, we were named one of the top 5 independent automobile dealerships in the country.
We specialize in late model vehicles at below than average pricing, everything is fully certified and every unit is Car Proof verified and is fully disclosed with every unit. We offer every type of financing from perfect credit at great rates to credit challenges with competitive rates. We also specialize in locating vehicles for customers, we can't have everything on the lot so if you do not see it and are having a hard time finding what you are looking for, let us know and we can find it for you. Fusion Auto Sales spans it's customer base from Windsor all the way to Timmins, On and every where in between. Our philosophy is You are going to like the way we deal and everyone does, straight honest answers with no monkey business and no back and forth between sales and managers.
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