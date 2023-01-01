Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2021 Chevrolet Malibu

77,598 KM

Details Description Features

$28,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$28,990

+ taxes & licensing

Lally Chevrolet

1-888-887-9696

Contact Seller
2021 Chevrolet Malibu

2021 Chevrolet Malibu

LT, 4D SEDAN , FWD

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Chevrolet Malibu

LT, 4D SEDAN , FWD

Location

Lally Chevrolet

85 Mill St W, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0

1-888-887-9696

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$28,990

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
77,598KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10468038
  • Stock #: R03263
  • VIN: 1G1ZD5STXMF029713

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 77,598 KM

Vehicle Description

Don't see what you're looking for? Pre-Order Your NewChevrolethere!!







Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Lally Chevrolet

2014 Land Rover Evoq...
 143,083 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2021 Chevrolet Malib...
 74,318 KM
$28,990 + tax & lic
2021 Chevrolet Malib...
 77,598 KM
$28,990 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Lally Chevrolet

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Lally Chevrolet

Lally Chevrolet

85 Mill St W, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0

Call Dealer

1-888-887-XXXX

(click to show)

1-888-887-9696

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory