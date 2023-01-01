$28,990+ tax & licensing
$28,990
+ taxes & licensing
Lally Chevrolet
1-888-887-9696
2021 Chevrolet Malibu
2021 Chevrolet Malibu
LT, 4D SEDAN , FWD
Location
Lally Chevrolet
85 Mill St W, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0
1-888-887-9696
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$28,990
+ taxes & licensing
77,598KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10468038
- Stock #: R03263
- VIN: 1G1ZD5STXMF029713
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 77,598 KM
Vehicle Description
Don't see what you're looking for? Pre-Order Your NewChevrolethere!!
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Additional Features
CVT
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Lally Chevrolet
85 Mill St W, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0