Dont see what youre looking for? Pre-Order Your NewChevrolethere!!

2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

32,189 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Work Truck

2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Work Truck

Location

Lally Chevrolet

85 Mill St W, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0

1-888-887-9696

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

32,189KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3GCNWAEFXMG341379

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 32,189 KM

Vehicle Description

Don't see what you're looking for? Pre-Order Your NewChevrolethere!!







Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning

Mechanical

Power Steering

Interior

Tachometer

Additional Features

4X2
8 speed automatic

2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500