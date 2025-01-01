Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Conquer any terrain with the ruggedly handsome 2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT Trail Boss, now available at Fusion Auto Sales! This powerful pickup truck is ready to turn heads with its sleek black exterior and commanding presence. Inside, youll find a refined black interior, offering a comfortable and stylish driving experience. With only 99,916 km on the odometer, this Silverado is ready for its next adventure, promising many years of reliable performance.</p><p>Under the hood, a robust 5.3L V8 engine paired with an automatic transmission provides the muscle you need for work or play, all while enjoying the confidence of 4-wheel drive. This Silverado 1500 Trail Boss is more than just a truck; its a statement.</p><p>Here are some of the standout features:</p><ul><li><strong>Trail Boss Capability:</strong> Dominate off-road trails with the factory-installed lift and off-road suspension.</li><li><strong>Luxurious Leather Interior:</strong> Sink into premium leather seats, adding a touch of luxury to your everyday drive.</li><li><strong>Panoramic Sunroof:</strong> Enjoy the open road and beautiful skies above.</li><li><strong>Intuitive Navigation System:</strong> Get where you need to go with ease.</li><li><strong>Convenient Auto Start:</strong> Warm up or cool down the truck before you get in.</li></ul><p><strong><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™</em></strong> Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.</p><p>The Fusion Philosophy<br /><br />At Fusion Auto Sales, we put more effort into buying our vehicles than we do trying to sell them. By constantly monitoring what other car lots are doing, we strive to be the lowest priced dealer in our market. We won’t purchase a vehicle to “fill a hole”. We know that the vehicles on our lot are great value for the money and smart shoppers realize that also. Adhering to this philosophy makes it easy for our customers. If they find a vehicle on our lot that fulfills their needs and wants, they know that they’re getting great value. <br /><br />If we don’t have what you’re looking for, we can find it! Over 150 customers have saved thousands of dollars buy joining our” locate club”. People that know what they want and what they want to pay (within reason of course), get the vehicle of their dreams and enjoy huge savings. Contact us for details.<br /><br /><br /><br />Fusion Auto Sales is in Tilbury, Ont. located between Windsor and London right off the 401. We are among 7 dealerships within a &frac12; kilometer distance which is great for out of town shoppers. We began satisfying customers in 2009 and have been doing so ever since. In 2012 Fusion was recognized as 1 of the 50 fastest growing companies in Canada. And then, in 2018, we were named one of the top 5 independent automobile dealerships in the country. <br /><br />We specialize in late model vehicles at below than average pricing, everything is fully certified and every unit is Car Proof verified and is fully disclosed with every unit. We offer every type of financing from perfect credit at great rates to credit challenges with competitive rates. We also specialize in locating vehicles for customers, we cant have everything on the lot so if you do not see it and are having a hard time finding what you are looking for, let us know and we can find it for you. Fusion Auto Sales spans its customer base from Windsor all the way to Timmins, On and every where in between. Our philosophy is You are going to like the way we deal and everyone does, straight honest answers with no monkey business and no back and forth between sales and managers.</p>

2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

99,916 KM

Details Description Features

$44,900

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LT Trail Boss-PREMIUM PKG-LEATHER-SUNROOF-CARPLAY

Watch This Vehicle
12872723

2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LT Trail Boss-PREMIUM PKG-LEATHER-SUNROOF-CARPLAY

Location

Fusion Auto Sales

37 Mill St West, Box 157, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0

519-682-2229

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$44,900

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
99,916KM
Good Condition
VIN 1GCPYFED9MZ319453

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 99,916 KM

Vehicle Description

Conquer any terrain with the ruggedly handsome 2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT Trail Boss, now available at Fusion Auto Sales! This powerful pickup truck is ready to turn heads with its sleek black exterior and commanding presence. Inside, you'll find a refined black interior, offering a comfortable and stylish driving experience. With only 99,916 km on the odometer, this Silverado is ready for its next adventure, promising many years of reliable performance.

Under the hood, a robust 5.3L V8 engine paired with an automatic transmission provides the muscle you need for work or play, all while enjoying the confidence of 4-wheel drive. This Silverado 1500 Trail Boss is more than just a truck; it's a statement.

Here are some of the standout features:

  • Trail Boss Capability: Dominate off-road trails with the factory-installed lift and off-road suspension.
  • Luxurious Leather Interior: Sink into premium leather seats, adding a touch of luxury to your everyday drive.
  • Panoramic Sunroof: Enjoy the open road and beautiful skies above.
  • Intuitive Navigation System: Get where you need to go with ease.
  • Convenient Auto Start: Warm up or cool down the truck before you get in.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

The Fusion Philosophy

At Fusion Auto Sales, we put more effort into buying our vehicles than we do trying to sell them. By constantly monitoring what other car lots are doing, we strive to be the lowest priced dealer in our market. We won’t purchase a vehicle to “fill a hole”. We know that the vehicles on our lot are great value for the money and smart shoppers realize that also. Adhering to this philosophy makes it easy for our customers. If they find a vehicle on our lot that fulfills their needs and wants, they know that they’re getting great value.

If we don’t have what you’re looking for, we can find it! Over 150 customers have saved thousands of dollars buy joining our” locate club”. People that know what they want and what they want to pay (within reason of course), get the vehicle of their dreams and enjoy huge savings. Contact us for details.



Fusion Auto Sales is in Tilbury, Ont. located between Windsor and London right off the 401. We are among 7 dealerships within a ½ kilometer distance which is great for out of town shoppers. We began satisfying customers in 2009 and have been doing so ever since. In 2012 Fusion was recognized as 1 of the 50 fastest growing companies in Canada. And then, in 2018, we were named one of the top 5 independent automobile dealerships in the country.

We specialize in late model vehicles at below than average pricing, everything is fully certified and every unit is Car Proof verified and is fully disclosed with every unit. We offer every type of financing from perfect credit at great rates to credit challenges with competitive rates. We also specialize in locating vehicles for customers, we can't have everything on the lot so if you do not see it and are having a hard time finding what you are looking for, let us know and we can find it for you. Fusion Auto Sales spans it's customer base from Windsor all the way to Timmins, On and every where in between. Our philosophy is You are going to like the way we deal and everyone does, straight honest answers with no monkey business and no back and forth between sales and managers.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Tow Hooks
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Tire Pressure Monitor
Remote Engine Start
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Power Outlet

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Fusion Auto Sales

Used 2014 RAM 1500 ST-5.7LV8-4X4-REG CAB LONG BOX-LOADED for sale in Tilbury, ON
2014 RAM 1500 ST-5.7LV8-4X4-REG CAB LONG BOX-LOADED 101,122 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2018 Hyundai Elantra GL for sale in Tilbury, ON
2018 Hyundai Elantra GL 171,020 KM $11,888 + tax & lic
Used 2018 GMC Terrain SLE-Remote Start-Heated Seats-Rear Camera-Bluetoot for sale in Tilbury, ON
2018 GMC Terrain SLE-Remote Start-Heated Seats-Rear Camera-Bluetoot 162,730 KM $16,888 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Fusion Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Fusion Auto Sales

Fusion Auto Sales

37 Mill St West, Box 157, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-682-XXXX

(click to show)

519-682-2229

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$44,900

+ taxes & licensing>

Fusion Auto Sales

519-682-2229

2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500