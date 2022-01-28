Menu
2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

21,635 KM

$51,990

+ tax & licensing
Andre Lanoue Sales

1-844-682-3325

Custom

Custom

Location

75 Mill St West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

21,635KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8193039
  • Stock #: 72740
  • VIN: 1GCUYBEF0MZ133488

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 21,635 KM

Vehicle Description

What a Great Truck !

 

Superclean shows like brand new !

 

Here at Amfar/Andre Lanoue Sales & Leasing in Tilbury, we take pride in providing the public with a wide variety of high quality pre-owned vehicles. We recondition and certify our vehicle’s to a level of excellence that exceeds the status quo. We treat our customers like family and provide the highest level of service from start to finish. If you’d like a smooth and stress free car shopping experience, give one of our sales associates a call at 1-844-682-3325 to help you find your next new-to-you vehicle!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Keyless Entry
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

