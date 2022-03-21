$59,495+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
4WD Crew Cab RST
Location
Andre Lanoue Sales
75 Mill St West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 8806565
- Stock #: 72504
- VIN: 1GCUYEED9MZ421073
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Description
5.3L Ecotec3 V8 w/Dynamic Fuel Management
8-Speed Shiftable Automatic Transmission
Fuel Mileage;
10.8 L/100km Highway - 13.1 L/100km Combined - 14.9 L/100km City
The RST Package includes;
Color-Matched Bumpers, Center Grille Bar and Door Handles. Also, High-Gloss Black Mirror Caps. LED Lighting, includes; Headlamps, Day-time Running Lamps, Taillamps and Foglamps. Standards include 18-inch Bright Silver-painted aluminum wheels and the EZ Lift power lock & release Tailgate.
Here at Amfar/Andre Lanoue Sales & Leasing in Tilbury, we take pride in providing the public with a wide variety of high quality pre-owned vehicles. We recondition and certify our vehicle’s to a level of excellence that exceeds the status quo. We treat our customers like family and provide the highest level of service from start to finish. If you’d like a smooth and stress free car shopping experience, give one of our sales associates a call at 1-844-682-3325 to help you find your next new-to-you vehicle!
Vehicle Features
