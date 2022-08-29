2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale $44,990 + taxes & licensing 4 5 , 1 0 9 K M Used Excellent Condition Get Financing

Listing ID: 9057184

9057184 Stock #: 72423

72423 VIN: 1GCUYBEF9MZ262846

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE

Interior Colour Charcoal

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 6

Mileage 45,109 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Child Seat Anchors Rearview Camera Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Folding Rear Seat Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Anti-Theft System Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Trunk Convenience Keyless Entry Seating Split Rear Seat Exterior Alloy Wheels Trailer Hitch Automatic Headlights Warranty Warranty Available Warranty Included Balance of Factory Warranty Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth SiriusXM Radio Android Auto Apple CarPlay Additional Features Telematics Bluetooth Connection

