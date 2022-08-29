Menu
2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

45,109 KM

Details

$44,990

+ tax & licensing
$44,990

+ taxes & licensing

Andre Lanoue Sales

1-844-682-3325

2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

4WD Crew Cab 147" Custom

2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

4WD Crew Cab 147" Custom

Location

Andre Lanoue Sales

75 Mill St West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0

1-844-682-3325

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$44,990

+ taxes & licensing

45,109KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 9057184
  Stock #: 72423
  VIN: 1GCUYBEF9MZ262846

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 45,109 KM

Vehicle Description

Here at Amfar/Andre Lanoue Sales & Leasing in Tilbury, we take pride in providing the public with a wide variety of high quality pre-owned vehicles. We recondition and certify our vehicle’s to a level of excellence that exceeds the status quo. We treat our customers like family and provide the highest level of service from start to finish. If you’d like a smooth and stress free car shopping experience, give one of our sales associates a call at 1-844-682-3325 to help you find your next new-to-you vehicle!

Although we try to take great care in being accurate with the information in the listing, from time to time errors occur. The vehicle is priced as it's physically equipped. Minor variances will not effect pricing if occured. Please verify the vehicle is "as expected" when you visit.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Keyless Entry
Split Rear Seat
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Automatic Headlights
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Balance of Factory Warranty
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

