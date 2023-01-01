Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

35,573 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Lally Chevrolet

1-888-887-9696

Contact Seller
2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

RST

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

RST

Location

Lally Chevrolet

85 Mill St W, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0

1-888-887-9696

  1. 9478257
  2. 9478257
  3. 9478257
  4. 9478257
  5. 9478257
  6. 9478257
  7. 9478257
  8. 9478257
  9. 9478257
  10. 9478257
  11. 9478257
  12. 9478257
  13. 9478257
  14. 9478257
  15. 9478257
  16. 9478257
  17. 9478257
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

35,573KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9478257
  • Stock #: R03084
  • VIN: 1GCUYEETXMZ197061

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Dark Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 35,573 KM

Vehicle Description

Don't see what you're looking for? Pre-Order Your NewChevrolethere!!







Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
4x4
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Lally Chevrolet

2022 Buick Envision ...
 18,720 KM
$49,990 + tax & lic
2022 Chevrolet Bolt ...
 39,029 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2020 Cadillac XT5 Sp...
 37,929 KM
$45,990 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Lally Chevrolet

Lally Chevrolet

Lally Chevrolet

85 Mill St W, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0

Call Dealer

1-888-887-XXXX

(click to show)

1-888-887-9696

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory