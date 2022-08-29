Menu
2021 Chevrolet Tahoe

40,479 KM

Details Features

$80,937

+ tax & licensing
$80,937

+ taxes & licensing

Lally Chevrolet

1-888-887-9696

2021 Chevrolet Tahoe

2021 Chevrolet Tahoe

HIGH COUNTRY

2021 Chevrolet Tahoe

HIGH COUNTRY

Location

Lally Chevrolet

85 Mill St W, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0

1-888-887-9696

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$80,937

+ taxes & licensing

40,479KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9310672
  • Stock #: 01114A
  • VIN: 1GNSKTKL7MR232230

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # 01114A
  • Mileage 40,479 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
4x4
10 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Lally Chevrolet

Lally Chevrolet

85 Mill St W, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0

